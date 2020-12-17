SC grants Ekta Kapoor interim protection from arrest in FIR over 'XXX: 2' controversy

The Supreme Court has granted relief to Ekta Kapoor in the case against her for the show XXX: Uncensored 2, produced by her banner AltBalaji. As per a report on ANI, the producer has been given interim protection from arrest over the First Information Report against her for alleged objectionable content.

READ: Madhya Pradesh HC Gives Temporary Relief To Ekta Kapoor In 'XXX:2' Web Series Case

Ekta Kapoor gets relief in XXX 2 case

The FIR refers to a sequence in the web series, where a man dons an Army uniform while being involved in a sexual act.

FIRs were filed against Ekta Kapoor at mutiple locations. One was filed in Madhya Pradesh. Earlier, the Madhya Pradesh High Court had also asked the police to not take any coercive action against Ekta Kapoor in the case, when the case was heard in August. Another had reportedly been filed in Hyderabad, but got quashed.

An association of families of martyrs of Armed Forces had also sent a notice to Ekta Kapoor.

The producer had also been subjected to trolling for the controversy, after which celebrities had come out in her support.

READ: Celebs Term Threats Against Ekta Kapoor 'unacceptable' As She Reacts To Series Controversy

Ekta Kapoor had also issued a statement over it. "I’d like to reiterate the fact that as a responsible and law-abiding citizen, I have the highest regard for the Indian Army. They not only risk their lives at the frontier towards protecting us but are also one of the most-disciplined and honourable organizations in the country. We, at ALTBalaji, have the deepest regard for our valiant soldiers and truly respect them and their families. I would once again make it loud and clear that we offer a sincere and unconditional apology to the Army and Army wives if we have unintentionally hurt their sentiments."

"Taking full ownership of the situation, we do agree that the objectionable scene shown in the episode was a slip at our end. We say that despite the show, that came out in March, not being produced by us. That said, with me holding a 30% stake in ALTBalaji, I would have certainly cut the scene had I seen the episode. We took action at the very earliest when this oversight was brought to our notice. Despite the first FIR lodged being dismissed by the police, we were proactive in our part and removed the content so as to not hurt any sentiments," she had added.

READ: Ekta Kapoor Issues 'sincere And Unconditional Apology' To Indian Army Over XXX:2 Row

READ: AICWA Seeks FIR Against Ekta Kapoor For 'XXX:2' Scene, Demands Censorship Of OTT Content

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.