Ekta Kapoor Posts A Cute Photo With 'friend' Tanveer, Says 'will Tell All Soon!'

Renowned producer Ekta Kapoor is quite active on her social media handles. She regularly shares updates about her life and shows from her production house. She recently took to her Instagram and shared a picture with her ‘friend’ Tanveer Bookwala. This picture has grabbed the attention of netizens as she has also teased about her future with Tanveer Bookwala. For all the people who are curious to know about Ekta Kapoor and Tanveer Bookwala, here is everything you need to know about it.

Ekta Kapoor shares an adorable picture with 'friend' Tanveer Bookwala

Ekta Kapoor took to her official Instagram handle and shared an adorable picture with Tanveer Bookwala. In the picture, the duo is seen smiling for the cameras as they pose in the cute selfie. What increased the curiosity among the users is the caption of this Instagram post. Ekta Kapoor captioned the post as, “N we r there ! Will tell all soon!!!!” She also tagged Tanver Bookwala in her post. The fans have been curious to know what is the duo going to tell everyone as mentioned in the caption. Here is a look at Ekta Kapoor's Instagram.

Comments on Ekta Kapoor's Instagram post

As soon as Ekta Kapoor shared the picture on her Instagram, fans flooded the comments section of the post. A lot of fans asked the producer about her relationship with Tanveer Bookwala. Fans showed their curiosity about the two through their comments. Several fans also praised her for her looks.

Interestingly, Tanveer Bookwala also teased some possibility of taking their friendship to the next level by dropping a comment. He wrote, “yeh dosti ko rishtedaari mein badal ne ka waqt aa chuka hain” (Time has come to turn this friendship into relationship). Here is a look at some of the comments on Ekta Kapoor and Tanveer Bookwala’s Instagram post

Ekta Kapoor and Tanveer Bookwala

Tanveer Bookwala’s official Instagram handle has several pictures of him with Ekta Kapoor. The duo looks happy in the pictures shared by him. He had previously shared a similar picture with her and captioned it with “Excitement AND Stability. Enough Said.” It seems like the author and Ekta Kapoor are doing a good job at dropping subtle hints about their equation on their social media. Here is a look at Ekta Kapoor's photos with Tanveer Bookwala

Ekta Kapoor's photos with Tanveer Bookwala

Image Credits: Tanveer Bookwala Instagram

