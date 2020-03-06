Be It Traditional Or Western, Anita Hassanandani Can Gracefully Carry Any Shimmery Outfits

Anita Hassanandani started her journey as a model. Later, she went on to become a popular name on TV as well as the movie industry. She went on to appear in several Telugu, Hindi, Kannada, and Tamil films. Currently, she is portraying the role of the shape-shifting snake in the popular Television show Naagin 4.

The 38-year-old actor is an amazing fashion enthusiast and likes to maintain and update her wardrobe. She is an avid social media user and always keeps posting her fashionable post. So, here are some of her stylish shimmery outfits looks that will surely inspire you.

Anita Hassanandani looks stunning in these shimmery outfits-

Anita looks amazing in this dark green glittery outfit

Image courtesy: @anitahassanandani

She stuns in this traditional look in green colour lehenga with beautiful jewellery.

Image courtesy: @anitahassanandani

Anita is seen embracing the stylish blouse and traditional blue shimmery saree look perfectly.

Image courtesy: @anitahassanandani

This stylish look in purple glittery saree and designer blouse makes Anita Hassanandani look gorgeous.

Image courtesy: @anitahassanandani

Anita slays in this bright red saree with her matching earrings.

Image courtesy: @anitahassanandani

Black looks amazing on Anita Hassanandani and this blackish-grey glittery saree is the proof.

Image courtesy: @anitahassanandani

Anita looks stunning in this glittery blue saree

Image courtesy: @anitahassanandani

