Be It Traditional Or Western, Anita Hassanandani Can Gracefully Carry Any Shimmery Outfits

Anita Hassanandani started her journey as a model. Later, she went on to become a popular name on TV as well as the movie industry. She went on to appear in several Telugu, Hindi, Kannada, and Tamil films. Currently, she is portraying the role of the shape-shifting snake in the popular Television show Naagin 4.
Also read | Anita Hassanandani Knows The Art Of Pulling Off A 'no-makeup' Makeup Look Like No Other
The 38-year-old actor is an amazing fashion enthusiast and likes to maintain and update her wardrobe. She is an avid social media user and always keeps posting her fashionable post. So, here are some of her stylish shimmery outfits looks that will surely inspire you.
Also read | Anita Hassanandani's Photos Are Proof That She Can Rock White Outfit Like No Other
Also read | Anita Hassanandani And Nia Sharma In Stunning Saree Looks; See Pics
Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.