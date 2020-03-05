Anita Hassanandani's Photos Are Proof That She Can Rock White Outfit Like No Other

Anita Hassanandani is an Indian actor who is famous for her roles in leading Indian Television shows. The 38-year-old actor is an active fashion enthusiast and likes to stay up to date with her wardrobe. She slays every colour clothes with ease and confidence. Let us take a look at some of her photos donning bright apparel.

Read Also: Anita Hassanandani And Nia Sharma In Stunning Saree Looks; See Pics

Anita Hassanandani rocks these white outfits like no one else

The above Anita Hassanandani's photos are classy, to begin with. Anita Hassanandani slayed the white outfits in both the pictures with confidence and comfort. She left her hair loose for both the looks and paired them with purple stilettos.

Read Also: Anita Hassanandani Rocks In Shimmery, Sequin Outfits & These Pics Prove It

Anita Hassanandani rocked the beautiful bridal gown in the upper picture. Anita Hassanandani's photos are very beautiful and we know who to thank for that and it is the actor herself. She looks nothing less than an angel in the white bridal gown and veil. She left the makeup minimal to keep the essence of the outfit.

Anita Hassanandani carried both the white traditional and unconventional looks with dignity in the above pictures. In the first picture, she can be seen donning a beautiful unconventional white outfit with loose hair and beautiful accessories on her neck and ears. In the second image, Anita Hassanadani is flaunting a beautiful yet simple salwar with loose hair.

Read Also: Anita Hassanandani Starrer 'Kkavyanjali' Was Loved By The Audience, Here's A Throwback

These Anita Hassanandani's photos are purely classic as the actor rocks the white saree looks perfectly. In the first photo, Anita Hassanandani can be seen wearing a gorgeous white saree with an off-shoulder blouse of the same colour and kept her hair loose. In the second picture, she can be seen showing off another white saree which she paired with a sleeveless, deep neck cut blouse of the same colour.

Read Also: Surbhi Jyoti And Anita Hassanandani Slay In White Outfits; See Pics

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.