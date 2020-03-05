The Debate
Anita Hassanandani Rocks In Shimmery, Sequin Outfits & These Pics Prove It

Television News

Anita Hassanandani is considered one of the most stylish TV actors. Here are her best shimmery, sequin outfits that you must check out.

Written By Akanksha Ghotkar | Mumbai | Updated On:
Anita Hassanandani

From being a model to starring in daily soaps and films, Anita Hassanandani has come a long way. She has appeared in several Telugu, Hindi, Kannada and Tamil flicks. Currently, the actor is featured in the hit television show, Naagin 4. Having achieved fame, the actor is now also an avid social media user. On many occasions, she is seen updating her social media with stylish complementary outfits. Check out Anita’s shimmery outfits from her wardrobe:

Also Read: Anita Hassanandani Starrer 'Kkavyanjali' Was Loved By The Audience, Here's A Throwback

Anita Hassanandani's Instagram photos in shimmery outfits

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Anita H Reddy (@anitahassanandani) on

This futuristic silver sequined dress with a plunging neckline and with a black long-sleeved jacket can be added in your list for the next party season. The actor looks stunning with her black smokey eyes and beautiful golden streaked hair.

Also Read: 'Naagin 4': Nia Sharma And Anita Hassanandani’s Latest Dance Video Screams Fun

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Anita H Reddy (@anitahassanandani) on

The shimmery, sequin sarees are back in trend now. Anita has experimented with a unique colour combination with her blouse and saree.

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Anita H Reddy (@anitahassanandani) on

She opted for a grey saree. Her outfit added an extra vibe with a uniquely tailored grey blouse and silver straps on her saree.

Also Read: Nia Sharma And Anita Hassanandani's TikTok Videos Prove That The 'Naagins' Can Dance

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Anita H Reddy (@anitahassanandani) on

Accessories are important to complete the look, but when it comes to sequins, less is more. The Naagin actor opted to wear a purple shimmery saree and paired it with purple earrings and rings. She looked stunning with a small silver bindi, dew make-up, and sleek hair.

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Anita H Reddy (@anitahassanandani) on

This saree would be perfect for the trousseau. This dark shimmery multi-coloured saree gives a unique touch to the traditional wedding look. The actor chose to enhance her look with a neckless. 

Also Read: Anita Hassanandani And Her Husband Are The Perfect Couple To Take Selfie Cues From!

 

 

 

