Anita Hassanandani Rocks In Shimmery, Sequin Outfits & These Pics Prove It

From being a model to starring in daily soaps and films, Anita Hassanandani has come a long way. She has appeared in several Telugu, Hindi, Kannada and Tamil flicks. Currently, the actor is featured in the hit television show, Naagin 4. Having achieved fame, the actor is now also an avid social media user. On many occasions, she is seen updating her social media with stylish complementary outfits. Check out Anita’s shimmery outfits from her wardrobe:

Anita Hassanandani's Instagram photos in shimmery outfits

This futuristic silver sequined dress with a plunging neckline and with a black long-sleeved jacket can be added in your list for the next party season. The actor looks stunning with her black smokey eyes and beautiful golden streaked hair.

The shimmery, sequin sarees are back in trend now. Anita has experimented with a unique colour combination with her blouse and saree.

She opted for a grey saree. Her outfit added an extra vibe with a uniquely tailored grey blouse and silver straps on her saree.

Accessories are important to complete the look, but when it comes to sequins, less is more. The Naagin actor opted to wear a purple shimmery saree and paired it with purple earrings and rings. She looked stunning with a small silver bindi, dew make-up, and sleek hair.

This saree would be perfect for the trousseau. This dark shimmery multi-coloured saree gives a unique touch to the traditional wedding look. The actor chose to enhance her look with a neckless.

