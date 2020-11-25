Anita Hassanandani On Embracing Motherhood In Late Thirties, Says 'it's A Woman's Call'

Soon-to-be-mom Anita Hassanandani shared a heartfelt post on her Instagram flaunting her baby bump as she drew motivation from ace choreographer and director Farah Khan's 'open letter' to all the mothers. After Farah, Anita too shared a '#ItsAWomansCall' picture with fans on Instagram to covey her story of choosing to become a mother in her late thirties. Through her post, Anita also extended support to Sony TV's newly-released path-breaking soap opera titled Story 9 Months Ki, which raises the conversation of embracing motherhood through IVF.

Also Read | Anita Hassanandani Posts Adorable Picture With Hubby; Feels Blissful As The Baby Kicks

Also Read | Anita Hassanandani Dazzles In Her Olive Outfit, Calls Hubby Her 'forever Photographer'

Anita Hassanandani opens up about 'what women want'

Earlier today, i.e. November 25, 2020, television actor Anita Hassanandani shared an aww-dorbale picture of herself posing for the camera flaunting her baby bump in a dark-blue dress. Along with sharing her '#ItsAWomansCall' picture after Farah Khan, Anita opened up about her decision of embracing maternity in her late thirties and spoke about the importance for everyone to understand 'what women want out of their lives'.

She wrote, "What if I had given in to the people asking me to become a mother just because I was married? Then I would be deceiving myself more than anyone else. It is so important to understand what women want out of their lives and letting them make their choices!"

The Naagin actor continued, "Farah Khan's recent post made me believe that I did the right thing to wait till I was ready. Today, it is nice to see that more women are making this choice without fear of judgement, changing people's mindsets, and taking their happiness into their own hands".

Also Read | Anita Hassanandani Shares Fun Post About Pregnancy Fears, Says 'don't Know About Babies'

Furthermore, the 39-year-old was all-praise about Sony TV's Story 9 Months Ki as she added, "Story 9 Months Ki is inspiring women with bold and independent characters like Alia, where she chooses to be a single mother through IVF. It is an important decision, and I am glad to see the portrayal of such strong women characters on television. A line that Alia says in the show, Agar pyaar bina shaadi ho sakti hai, toh baap ke bina baccha kyu nahi? - really stayed with me and made me think".

Anita concluded her post by expressing, "Who are we to judge anyone’s decision... especially a woman’s decision of embracing motherhood, naturally or otherwise! Remember ladies, #ItsAWomansCall (sic)".

Check out Anita Hassanandani's Instagram post below:

Also Read | Amrita Rao To Anita Hassanandani's Pregnancy: This Is How Moms-to-be Flaunted Their Baby Bumps

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.