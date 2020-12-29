Anita Hassanandani Says 'women Are Real HEROES' As She Flaunts Her Baby Bump

Indian television and film actor Anita Hassanandani is on cloud nine ever since she has announced her pregnancy to the world. She never misses a chance to flaunt her baby bump on Instagram and also shared pictures from her fun-filled baby shower organized by her good friend and renowned producer Ekta Kapoor. Read on to know about Anita Hassanandani's Instagram post where she talks about who the real heroes are and more.

Also Read | Anita Hassanandani Beams In Yellow In Baby Shower Organised By Ekta Kapoor, See Pics

Anita Hassanandani's pregnancy

The popular television couple Anita Hassanandani and Rohit Reddy announced their pregnancy on October 10, 2020, and ever since then, the couple is elated and waiting to welcome their first child into the world. The Naagin actor took to Instagram and shared a picture of herself cradling her baby bump and could be seen wearing a black top while completing her no make-up look with open hair. Her caption read, "They got it all wrong...We women are the real “HEROES" End of story âœ‹" You can see her post here.

Also Read | Anita Hassanandani Enjoys 'TheHappyMask' Day With Husband Rohit Reddy; Shares Mushy Pics

Anita enjoys a massive following of 5.8 million people on Instagram and her latest post received more than 190k likes in less than an hour of posting. Her friends, fans, and followers were quick to bombard the comments section with praises for the actor and congratulating her on her pregnancy. While her good friend Tanusri Gupta wrote, "So cuteeeee you are looking", actor Rajeev Paul commented saying, "Best wishes @anitahassanandani may both you and your lil baby be healthy and happy always...lots of love and luck always mere dost". Other actors and friends also left their good wishes for the mother-to-be in the comments section. You can see some of the comments here.

Also Read | Anita Hassanandani Asks Fans To Guess 'if Its A Boy Or Girl', Karanvir Reacts; Check Out

Also Read | Anita Hassanandani Shares Pictures From Alibaug Getaway, Gets Her Dose Of 'VitD & VitSea'

Producer Ekta Kapoor recently threw a grand baby-shower for her friend Anita Hassanandani. Actors like Krystle D'Souza, Aditi Bhatia, Karishma Tanna, Sanaya Irani, and Ridhima Pandit were all spotted at the event. Anita Hassanandani posted a video from her baby shower that starts with a shot of Ekta Kapoor, who asks - 'Is it a man? Is it a super-man? What is it?' and the others are seen screaming it is a 'baby'. Her caption read, "Omg OMG Omg. Itsssss a baybeeeeeeee! ðŸ™†ðŸ»‍â™€ï¸ðŸ’‍â™€ï¸ðŸ˜ðŸŽˆ Thank you thank you @tanusridgupta @ektarkapoor for this amazinggggg evening! I love you guyssssssss". Anita Hassanandani and Rohit Reddy got married in the year 2013. You can see the video from Anita's baby shower here.

Image Credits: Anita Hassanandani Official Instagram Account

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.