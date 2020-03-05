Karishma Tanna Giving Out Style Tips To Rock Those One-shoulder Dresses; See Pics

Karishma Tanna who is currently seen performing some deadly-stunts in Rohit Shetty's Khatron Ke Khiladi S10 is a fashionista in real-life. She is amidst the most recognisable faces of the small screen. Karishma Tanna has featured in a couple of reality shows like Jhalak Dikhla Ja, Nach Baliye, and Bigg Boss amongst several other drama series. Her last acting stint in sci-fi drama series Naagin 3 was a highly successful one.

Read: Urvashi Rautela Vs Karishma Tanna: Who Wore The Multi-coloured Bling Dress Better?

Apart from her work, Karishma Tanna always manages to grab eyeballs due to her impeccable taste in fashion. Her drop-dead gorgeous looks and alluring pictures on social media set millions of hearts racing. While going through Karishma Tanna's Instagram handle we can't fail but notice her obsession for one-shoulder outfits.

Karishma Tanna's Instagram photos in captivating one-shoulder outfits

Karishma Tanna looks like a true blue fashion goddess in ethereal one shoulder beige gown

Karishma's denim blue one-shoulder jumpsuit is perfect for summers. The stunning acting looks radiant in this attire.

Read: Urvashi Rautela Has Worked With Popular Bollywood Actors In Her Career So Far; Read

Karishma Tanna looks ravishing in this pretty red one-shoulder dress

In this Karishma Tanna's Instagram photo she looks dreamy in a lemon-coloured one-shoulder dress.

Read: Karishma Tanna's Cool And Comfy Casuals Are Wardrobe Goals | See Pics

Out of all Karishma Tanna's Instagram posts, in this, the Kyuni Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi actor looks the most charming. Her easy-breezy printed one-shoulder dress is a real-steal from her wardrobe.

In this Karishma Tanna's Instagram photo the 'KKK' actor looks nothing short of a princess. The majestic white off-shoulder dress is accentuating her overall look to a great extent.

Read: Hina Khan: Times When The 'Hacked' Actor's Denim-game Was On-point; See Pics

Not just Television, Karishma Tanna has also featured in some commercially successful Bollywood films as well like Grand Masti and Sanju.

Source: Karishma Tanna Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.