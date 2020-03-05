The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

Karishma Tanna Giving Out Style Tips To Rock Those One-shoulder Dresses; See Pics

Television News

Karishma Tanna who is currently seen as one the strongest contestants in KKK is a fashion diva in real-life. Check her pretty pictures in one-shoulder outfits.

Written By Aishwarya Rai | Mumbai | Updated On:
Karishma Tanna

Karishma Tanna who is currently seen performing some deadly-stunts in Rohit Shetty's Khatron Ke Khiladi S10 is a fashionista in real-life. She is amidst the most recognisable faces of the small screen. Karishma Tanna has featured in a couple of reality shows like Jhalak Dikhla Ja, Nach Baliye, and Bigg Boss amongst several other drama series. Her last acting stint in sci-fi drama series Naagin 3 was a highly successful one. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Karishma Tanna (@karishmaktanna) on

Read: Urvashi Rautela Vs Karishma Tanna: Who Wore The Multi-coloured Bling Dress Better?

Apart from her work, Karishma Tanna always manages to grab eyeballs due to her impeccable taste in fashion. Her drop-dead gorgeous looks and alluring pictures on social media set millions of hearts racing. While going through Karishma Tanna's Instagram handle we can't fail but notice her obsession for one-shoulder outfits. 

Karishma Tanna's Instagram photos in captivating one-shoulder outfits 

Karishma Tanna looks like a true blue fashion goddess in ethereal one shoulder beige gown 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Karishma Tanna (@karishmaktanna) on

Karishma's denim blue one-shoulder jumpsuit is perfect for summers. The stunning acting looks radiant in this attire. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Karishma Tanna (@karishmaktanna) on

Read: Urvashi Rautela Has Worked With Popular Bollywood Actors In Her Career So Far; Read

Karishma Tanna looks ravishing in this  pretty red one-shoulder dress

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Karishma Tanna (@karishmaktanna) on

In this Karishma Tanna's Instagram photo she looks dreamy in a lemon-coloured one-shoulder dress. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Karishma Tanna (@karishmaktanna) on

Read: Karishma Tanna's Cool And Comfy Casuals Are Wardrobe Goals | See Pics

Out of all Karishma Tanna's Instagram posts, in this, the Kyuni Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi actor looks the most charming. Her easy-breezy printed one-shoulder dress is a real-steal from her wardrobe. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Karishma Tanna (@karishmaktanna) on

In this Karishma Tanna's Instagram photo the 'KKK' actor looks nothing short of a princess. The majestic white off-shoulder dress is accentuating her overall look to a great extent.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Karishma Tanna (@karishmaktanna) on

Read: Hina Khan: Times When The 'Hacked' Actor's Denim-game Was On-point; See Pics

Not just Television, Karishma Tanna has also featured in some commercially successful Bollywood films as well like Grand Masti and Sanju.

Source: Karishma Tanna Instagram 

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

First Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
Virat Kohli
KOHLI WISHES LUCK TO INDIA EVES
Saiyami
SAIYAMI KHER SPIES SACHIN TENDULKAR
Delhi violence
DELHI CP VISITS ACP ANUJ KUMAR
Netanyahu
NETANYAHU ENCOURAGES ISRAELIS TO ADOPT 'NAMASTE' TO GREET AMID CORONAVIRUS SCARE
Joe Biden's error during rally in LA has internet worried about him
BIDEN MISTAKES WIFE FOR SISTER
Sambit Patra
BJP SLAMS MAMATA BANERJEE