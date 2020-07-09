'Naagin 4' Actor Anita Hassanandani On Her Role: 'My Character Has Exhausted Her Run'

Anita Hassanandani, who has been playing the antagonist on Naagin, will soon bid adieu to the show. The actor has hinted that perhaps she may not return for season 5 of Naagin, according to a news portal. The actor is currently working on wrapping up shoots for the final segment of Season 4. Her look in Season 4 was praised as it was doing the rounds on the internet. Hence, fans are excited to watch Anita Hassanandani back in action for possibly the last time on Naagin as the villain, according to a news portal.

Anita Hassanandani may not return for Naagin Season 5

Anita Hassanandani has been the antagonist for the Naagin series for close to two seasons and is now looking to put her character to rest. Speaking to a news portal, Anita mentioned that the character that she has been playing has exhausted her run. She also expressed that she won’t be worried if her character is cut off from or killed off in the show. Anita Hassanandani was simply grateful to have been part of the popular show for over two seasons. She did express that she would be happy to be part of season 5. However, she maintained the fact that she feels her character has exhausted her run and thus, she is happy for the fame she garnered in the past two seasons, according to a news portal.

Anita Hassanandani added that her shoot schedule may wrap up in the next 45 days. The actor also added that her husband is especially concerned for her well being given the pandemic conditions. However, the actor remarked that she is maintaining utmost caution and safety while on the sets. She even added that on Ekta Kapoor’s set, safety has become the top priority. Anita Hassanandani then spoke about her own safety measures and said that she has been sanitizing her hands often and also washes them from time to time. The actor continued to say that she avoids touching her face and is quite aware of her safety and wellbeing. She then went on to say that more than how the show looks, everyone’s safety is currently the prime concern.

