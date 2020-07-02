Nia Sharma Poses With Naagin 4 Co-star As Vijayendra Kumeria Turns Photographer, See Pics

Nia Sharma and the rest of the Naagin 4 cast reunited on the sets to shoot for the finale of the fourth season. Taking this opportunity, Nia posed with her co-star from the soap as Vijayendra Kumeria turned photographer for her. Here's more on this.

Nia Sharma poses while Vijayendra Kumeria clicks her photos

While enjoying the last day on the sets of Naagin 4, lead Nia Sharma decided to click pictures with her "favourite" co-star. She posed with the 'Naagin' kissing her. Her co-star, Vijayendra Kumeria was the one who clicked the pictures for Nia as her Instagram story indicated. Take a look:

Nia Sharma also took to her Instagram to share a "special picture". She posted a beautiful picture of her and Vijayendra Kumeria from the sets of Naagin 4. Both the actors are dressed in their Naagin 4 avatars in the picture. Take a look:

Naagin 4 is one of the most popular Indian daily soaps. However, the fourth season is due to end soon and maker, Ekta Kapoor recently they will be gearing up for the fifth season. She also added that the fifth season will have a new cast totally.

More about Naagin 4

Naagin 4 cast included Nia Sharma, Jasmine Bhasin, Vijayendra Kumeria, Rashami Desai, Anita Hassandani, and Sayantani Ghosh. This season revolved around Brinda aka Nia who is out to avenge the murder of her parents. However, things take an unusual turn as she falls in love and marries the son of one of the murderers. She also has to deal with other foes like Vish and Shalakha both of whom are after the power of naagmani and her husband, Dev.

According to reports, the Naagin 4 cast and crew returned on the sets after three months. The channel is said to have provided everyone with protective gears. Ekta Kapoor has revealed that the finale of Naagin 4 will be something very amazing and not what one may have hoped for. The new episodes of Naagin 4 will air on Colors TV from July 6, 2020.

