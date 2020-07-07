Anita Hassanandani Shares BTS Pictures Of Crew In PPE Suits From The Sets Of 'Naagin 4'

The Maharashtra State government allowed some of the popular television series to resume shooting in the state. While the shooting of all the television shows was stalled due to COVID-19 pandemic, the shooting of some popular Hindi television shows like Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai, Kumkum Bhagya, Kundali Bhagya and Naagin 4, amongst others, have resumed. Naagin 4 actor Anita Hassanandani took to her social media and shared a few pictures from the sets of the show.

She also shared a few BTS videos of herself in her vanity as she got ready to resume shooting. In the pictures and videos shared by Anita Hassanandani, it can be seen that the Naagin 4 cast and crew have been following all the health protocols put by the government. Check out Anita Hassanandani’s photos and videos from the set of Naagin 4.

Anita Hassanandani's photos

In the photos, she is seen wearing a mask and standing alongside PPE clad crew members. Anita Hassanandani, while sharing BTS videos, stated that she has started working after a long time. Pictures of Naagin 4 cast members like Nia Sharma, Vijayendra Kumeria and Rashmi Desai have also emerged on social media.

In a boomerang video shared by Anita Hassanandani, she can be seen wearing a black coloured outfit and some heavy jewellery. She also sported a curly hairdo as well as some smoky-eyed look in another video Anita Hassanandani can be seen wearing a different dark colour sari as she styled her hair in loose waves she wore a Bindi and war some natural looking make up. She wrote ‘Thoda Kaam Kiya Jaye’ in the video as she pouted and showed off her hairdo.

In other videos which have gone viral Anita Hassanandani can be seen following instructions from a Naagin 4 crew member who is seen directing the television actor. The man is seen wearing a face shield as he asks and Anita to follow the directions. In another video, Hassanandani’s makeup crew is seen wearing PPE suits and covering their faces with a face shield is the help Anita touch-up between two shoots. Another picture of Anita Hassanandani wearing a black coloured face mask has also gone viral.

Just last month Naagin 4 producer Ekta Kapoor revealed that the latest season of Naagin is slated to go off the air. She also stated that the reason behind the show going off-air is because the show has lower TRP ratings. However, she did reveal that a new season of Naagin, Naagin 5 will be launched soon she also stated that shooting for Naagin 5 will begin soon as well. The cast members of Naagin 5 have not been confirmed yet.

Naagin 4 cast's BTS pictures

