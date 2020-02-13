Anita Hassanandani Slays All Her Beach Looks And These Pictures Are Proof

Anita Hassanandani is known to have acted in many television shows. The actor rose to fame after her role in Ekta Kapoor directorial Krishna Cottage. Currently, Anita is playing the role of Vishakha in the famous supernatural thriller Naagin 4. The show is being loved by the audience and is also breaking previous TRP records.

Anita Hassanandani is active on social media and likes to keep her fans updated. She is often seen dishing out fashion goals to her fans and appreciated for her taste. Let's take a look at the time the actor aced the beach looks

Also Read: 'Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan' Actor Jitendra's Shocking Revelation About Kissing 4 Boys

Also Read: Oscars 2020: Keanu Reeves Does It Again, And The Internet Is FLOORED By His Gesture

Here are all the times when Anita Hassanandani rocked her beach outfit looks

Also Read: Dwayne Johnson's Tattoos On His Instagram Could Be An Inspiration For Your Next Tattoo

Also Read: Tiger Shroff Thanks His Fans For The Overwhelming Response On The Trailer Of 'Baaghi 3'

Also Read: Saif Ali Khan Did Not Want Sara To Be A Part Of 'Jawaani Jaaneman'; Here's Why

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.