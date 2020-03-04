Anita Hassanandani Starrer 'Kkavyanjali' Was Loved By The Audience, Here's A Throwback

Anita Hassanandani starrer Kkavyanjali is one of the oldest and most popular shows of Ekta Kapoor. It was an Indian television romantic drama series that aired on Star Plus. The show ranked at No.6 on the list of ‘Star Plus top ten shows of all time’ at the time. Anita Hassanandani played the lead character in the show. Here’s a throwback to the Kkavyanjali, that also completed 15 years in 2019. Read ahead to know more-

Throwback to the evergreen show, Kkavyanjali

Kkavyanjali was a Balaji production series that received immense love from the audience. The popular show’s cast had Anita Hassanandani as Anjum Salve/ Anjali Salve, opposite Rakshak Sahni who played the male lead character of Kkavya Nanda. The actor left the show and Eijaz Khan played the character from thereon. Amrita Singh played the character of the main antagonist, Nitya Nanda. Famous television actors like Hiten Tejwani, Kishwer Merchant, and Ronit Roy also played supporting characters in the show. The plot of Kkavyanjali revolved around the tale of two lovers who can never meet. They are soul mates who love each other deeply but are separated by destiny.

Anita Hassanandani’s character, Anjali Salve was a simple Indian girl, settled in Shimla. The actor was styled in simple salwar-kameez dresses and looked beautiful in the show. The show has completed over 15 years now, but fans are still mesmerized by Anita’s character. Look at some of Anita’s pictures as Anjali.

