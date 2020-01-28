Anita Hassanandani Shares Glimpse Of Her Entry In 'Naagin 4' In This Promo Video

Anita Hassanandani is all set to make a comeback to the popular show Naagin 4. The actor was a part of the third season of the show Naagin 3. In the recent past, Ekta Kapoor officially announced her comeback to the show. She shared a boomerang video on her Instagram handle with Anita Hassanandani. Recently, Anita shared a promo video on her Instagram handle to share the moment in the storyline when she would make a fiery comeback.

Anita Hassanandani shares a promo video

In the promo video, Brinda’s sister is seen screaming when she is pushed from a hilltop. Brinda is seen witnessing the whole situation. In the next shot of the video, Nayantara is lying down on the bed in the temple. As Brinda sees her, she takes the Naagin avatar, which is Vishakha. Anita Hassanandani would be performing the role of Vishakha in the show who is here to take revenge from Brinda. Brinda’s role is performed by Nia Sharma in the show.

As per the promo, Anita is seen in a negative role against the two Naagins. Her look is a new revelation in the show which was a secret till now as per the storyline. It would be interesting for fans to know what new twists this entry would bring to the show.

Naagin is aired on Colors TV every Saturday and Sunday at 8 PM. Anita Hassanandani would be seen making an entry in the latest episode that would be aired on February 1, 2020. Naagin is an Indian supernatural television series, which is produced by Ekta Kapoor under her banner of Balaji Telefilms. First aired in 2015, Naagin chronicles the story of a miraculous shape-shifting snake, who has the power to become a human to take revenge from her wrong-doers. The fourth season of Naagin 4 premiered on December 14.

Image Courtesy: Anita Hassanandani Instagram

