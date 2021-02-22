Anita Hassanandani Shares An 'explosive' Video To Reveal The Name Of 'baby Reddy', Watch

Anita Hassanandani recently took to her Instagram to share an 'explosive' video to introduce her baby boy to the world. The video starts with the actor's baby bump that has a bomb painted on it. Beside her, Rohit Reddy appears to light up the bomb. The video then pans out to an explosion and pictures of the couple with their baby boy appears. In the caption, Anita revealed the name of her child. Read further to know more about Anita Hassanandani's baby's name.

Anita Hassanandani's baby's name

In the caption, Anita wrote, " And our baby AARAVV has arrived [bomb, heart eyes emoticon] 9/02/2021". The comment section is filled with congratulatory messages from their celebrity friends as well as their fans. Check it out.

Anita Hassanandani's husband Rohit Reddy also took to his Instagram to share the same video. In the caption, he wrote the baby's name and also added the hashtag #firstglance. It reads, "AARAVV has arrived! #firstglance". Check it out.

Anita Hassanandani and Rohit Reddy

The couple got married in 2012 in Goa. The couple announced the pregnancy on their Instagram on October 10, 2020. Anita gave birth to 'Aaravv' on February 9, 2021. She shared the first picture of her baby boy on February 12. In the caption, she wrote, "And just like that we were three! Blessed with the best Thank you each one of you for your beautiful wishes". In the picture, she covered the face of her child with an emoticon. Take a look.

On the Work Front

The actor has worked in various shows across different languages like Tamil, Hindi, and Telugu. She is known famously for her roles in Star Plus's Kkavyanjali as Anjali, Yeh Hai Mohabbatein as Shagun Arora and Naagin 3 as Vishakha Khanna. She has also appeared in shows like Bahu Hamari Rajni Kant, Yeh Hai Aashiqui, Madhubala – Ek Ishq Ek Junoon, Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai, among others. Anita was also seen in movies like Krishna Cottage, Ek Se Bure Do, Ragini MMS 2, Hero and many more.

