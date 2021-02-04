'Baby Reddy Is Ready', Writes Anita Hassnandani As She Shares Pregnancy Shoot Pic

Anita Hassanandani is ready to welcome her baby. The TV actor recently took to Instagram and shared pictures from her pregnancy shoot. Furthermore, Anita Hassanandani also shared a video of her baby’s crib in her Instagram story. Find out more details about this story below.

Anita Hassanandani says “Baby Reddy” in new pregnancy shoot pics

Anita Hassanandani gave her fans a big surprise last year when she announced she and her husband Rohit Reddy are expecting their first child together. Since the announcement, Anita Hassanandani and Rohit Reddy have been keeping their fans continuously posted about this pregnancy journey. Now, it seems like the TV actor is close to giving birth to her first child.

Recently, Anita Hassanandani had her pregnancy shoot. The TV actor took to Instagram and shared a picture from this shoot. Apart from the picture, Anita Hassanandani’s caption also grabbed a lot of attention. Sharing a picture from her stunning B&W photoshoot, Anita was all smiles as she cradled her baby bump while wearing a dress that was fluttering at the back, adding a more regal touch.

Along with the picture, Anita wrote, “When they ask me whennnsss THE dayyyyy? Ek minute poochke batata hun”. The caption further read, “#BabyReddyisReady”. The moment Anita posted this photo her comment section was flooded with sweet reactions. One fan wrote, “Wishing u all the love n wishes ma’am” while some other fans simply chose to flood the comment section with red heart emojis. Take a look at Anita Hassanandani’s Instagram post and the comments here.

Apart from pregnancy shoot, Anita Hassanandani also shared a video that showcased the baby crib. The TV actor took to her Instagram stories and reposted a video of her unboxing a baby blanket and taking a look at the crib. In the video, Anita Hassanandani is dressed in a checkered shirt dress and is sporting a long-braided hairstyle. The soon-to-be mother cannot stop thanking a baby apparel and furniture company for the crib and the blanket. Here is a screenshot of Anita Hassanandani’s Instagram story.

