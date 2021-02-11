Anita Hassanandani's Hubby Rohit Reddy Shares A Glimpse Of The Newborn Baby Boy

Actors Anita Hassanandani and Rohit Reddy welcomed a baby boy on Tuesday, February 9, 2021. The duo also took to their respective Instagram handle to reveal details about the same. As soon as Anita Hassanandani's baby boy’s arrival was up on the internet, a bunch of celebrities had taken their Instagram stories and wished the couple all things adorable. And now Rohit Reddy shared the first glimpse of his newborn child on Instagram and it is truly unmissable.

Taking to his Instagram stories, Rohit Reddy shared a cute photo where one can see his little angel holding his finger. In the picture, one can notice the tiny little hands along with some sweet baby things around him. Rohit did not add any caption as the picture speak volumes. Take a look at the post below.

The actor’s timeline was flooded with congratulatory and happy messages from his fans and industry friends as they went all out to wish the couple. From Ankita Bhargava, Karanvir Bohra, Rannvijay Singha to Ankita Lokhande, Krishna Mukherjee, Bani J – most of the actors dropped their happy and sweet comments.

Viral Bhayani also posted some inside pictures of the duo from the hospital. In the picture, Anita Hassanandani can be seen lying down, while Rohit Reddy is sitting beside her. The duo were also all smiles for the selfies in the hospital. Fans could not stop gushing over how adorable and sweet the mom and dad look. Take a look at the picture below.

About the pregnancy

It was back on October 10, 2021, when Anita Hassanandani stormed the internet after she broke the big news of her pregnancy. Taking to her Instagram handle, Yeh Hai Mohabbatein's actor posted an adorable video with Rohit Reddy in which she flaunted her bump. The couple danced off in a short clip and announced the arrival of their child. During her pregnancy, she kept sharing a glimpse of her whereabouts.

She, along with her husband, opted for a few shoots and prepared delicious recipes at home. Anita was last seen on the work front in the show, Naagin 5, and was also part of the previous instalments of the supernatural series. It was part of the Naagin 4.

