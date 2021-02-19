Anita Hassanandani Shares First Glimpse Of Her Baby Boy While Holding Him; See Pic

On Thursday, Anita Hassanandani took to her Instagram story and shared the first pic of her baby boy. Even though she did not reveal his face, she was seen holding her son in her arms. The little munching was wrapped up into his mother's hand while sporting a blue jumper. She then went on to tag her husband, Rohit Reddy. The duo welcomed their first child on February 9, 2021, and wishes poured in for the two stars from a slew of celebs from the Telly and Bollywood industry.

Anita shares the first pic of her son

Earlier, on February 11, Rohit Reddy also shared a glimpse of his newborn. He posted a cute photo in which he was seen holding his son's finger. In the picture, the little boy was swaddled into his blanket.

On February 9, Rohit Reddy took to his Instagram and broke the big news. Sharing a picture with his wife, he wrote, "Oh boy". In no time, glimpses of the duo from the hospital also surfaced on the internet. Rohit Reddy and Anita Hassanandani were all smiles as they posed for happy selfies. Soon, stars like Nia Sharma, Aditi Bhatia, Karanvir Bohra, Neha Dhupia, Ekta Kapoor, Surbhi Jyoti, Abhishek Kapoor, Neena Kulkarni, Karishma Tanna, Krishna Mukherjee, Yuvika Chaudhary, Rithvik Dhanjani, among many others, dropped sweet wishes for the couple.

In another post, the Naagin 4 actor wrote, "And just like that we were three! Blessed with the best. Thank you to each one of you for your beautiful wishes. New Mommy Daddy". Rohit dropped a video in which he was adoring his son at the hospital. He then went on to call him his "copy-paste" and wrote that he was enjoying the "tiny precious moments" while holding his fingers.

On the work front, Anita was last seen in the show, Naagin 5. Apart from this, she previously worked in several daily soaps like Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, Bahu Hamari Rajni Kant, Yeh Hai Aashiqui, Madhubala – Ek Ishq Ek Junoon, Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai, among others. Anita has also appeared in many Hindi and Telugu films.

