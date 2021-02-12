Anita Hassanandani's Husband Rohit Reddy Says Baby Boy Is A 'Copy Paste!'; See

Television actor Anita Hassanandani and husband Rohit Reddy embraced parenthood on Tuesday, February 9, as the two welcomed a baby boy in their life. Throughout her pregnancy, Anita has stayed quite active on social media by sharing all the updates online with her fan army. Now, post-delivery as the actor is resting in the hospital, husband Rohit Shetty has taken the responsibility of keeping fans updated about Anita’s health.

While doing so, Rohit has posted recently posted an adorable video, which appears to be taken right after Anita gave birth to their baby boy. In the clip, fans got glimpses of their very first reaction post holding the munchkin in their arms. The video sees Anita rested on the hospital bed, while husband Rohit is kneeling down. Although the face of the baby is kept well-hidden, it appears that Anita is embracing her baby boy in her arms. The celebrity couple can be seen going through a rush of emotion, as they share a contagious smile and couldn’t control their excitement. Take a look at the video here:

ALSO READ| Anita Hassanandani Shares Updates From The Hospital After The Birth Of Her Baby Boy

While sharing the clip, Rohit captioned the video as ‘Copy Paste!’. This clearly indicates that the baby is a carbon copy of their parents. However, it is yet unclear, who the baby more resembles too as the couple hasn’t unveiled the face of their little munchkin with their followers yet. Fans on Instagram are loving the latest video, shared by Rohit. Here’s taking a quick look at how fans have reacted:

ALSO READ| Anita Hassanandani's Hubby Rohit Reddy Shares A Glimpse Of The Newborn Baby Boy

On Thursday, February 11, Anita, took to Instagram, to share a selfie of herself on her Instagram story. All cosy in her hospital bed, the actor confirmed that she is just doing fine as she winked in the photograph. Giving a thumbs-up, Anita wrote, “All Good! Jai Mata Di!”.

ALSO READ| Anita Hassanandani And Rohit Reddy Become Parents To Baby Boy, Latter Shares Happy News

On the other hand, Rohit also shared another cute picture featuring the new-born. Without disclosing his face, the photo sees the toddler’s fist wrapped around Reddy’s finger. The announcement of the baby news was made official by Rohit himself with this picture. Take a look at it below:

ALSO READ| Anita Hassanandani Imitates Mimicry Artist Ronit Ashra, Watch The Hilarious Video

(Promo Image Source: Rohit Reddy Instagram & Image Credit: Ruchita K Jain Photography)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.