Anita Hassanandani Shares Dabur's 'Vocal For Local’ Clip; Says 'In Love With This Video'

Actor Anita Hassanandani, in the wee hours of the day, shared Dabur India's 'Vocal for local' clip on her Instagram feed. The company recently completed over 135 years in the country. Anita, through the caption, revealed that she is completely in love with the video and thought this should be shared with everyone else too. Check out what Anita Hassanandani expressed about it.

The Naagin actor wrote, "It’s like a big happy family continuing its journey for the last 135+ years. I have always believed only grounded thoughts have the potential to turn into great actions! And that’s what I observed when I saw this video - serving the country for about 135 years to build it into a stronger, healthier, and better Bharat requires a whole lot of sheer determination!

And I see @daburindialtd doing it with pretty much grace and perseverance! Do watch it, guys! #vocalforlocal".

Here is Anita's post

Dabur had launched an anthem in support of PM’s ‘Vocal for Local’ vision. The campaign titled, Ye Bharat Hai Hamara, Ye Dabur Hai Hamara takes forward PM Narendra Modi’s idea for an Aatmanirbhar Bharat and responding to his call for supporting businesses, praising home-grown brands and encouraging the country to celebrate and honour self-reliance. Check out the video here.

Anita Hassanandani is quite active on social media. She recently shared an adorable picture with her fur baby, Boo. A seen in the photograph, Anita Hassanandani is snuggling with her dog, and the latter is fast asleep. Fans went on to write, "so cute" and "adorable" in the comments section.

Anita Hassanandani is considered amongst the most stylish actors of the TV Industry. Her social media account is a paradise for many who adore her glamorous style statements. Moreover, Anita often posts photos with husband Rohit Reddy that speak volumes of their love. The Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actor's pics with her fellow friends like Surbhi Jyoti, Ekta Kapoor, Krystle D'Souza, Nia Sharma, amongst others, also scream happiness.

Meanwhile, after Erica Fernandes and Karishma Tanna, Anita Hassanandani collaborated with Urvashi Dholakia for a fun video. In it, the two actors speak about the admiration that they have for each other ever since they worked together for the famous television serial, Kabhii Sautan Kabhii Sahelii. Have a look at the clip from Urvashi Dholakia’s YouTube channel here.

