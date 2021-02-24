Rohit Reddy & Anita Hassanandani's Cute And Funny Instagram Reels Together! Watch Here

Rohit Reddy & Anita Hassanandani recently shared a funny video on her Instagram where she shared the first look of her newborn baby boy. Anita shared the news of the arrival of her baby through a creative and fun video. Always sharing funny context through Instagram Reels, Anita certainly revealed her baby boy to her fans in a unique way.

Anita Hassanandani's Instagram is filled with creative and funny reels as the actress is constantly updated with trends. Anita Hassanandani's husband, Rohit Reddy is often seen in the videos with her. Fans seem to have been liking the actress's content as some of her videos have crossed over 10 million views. Enjoying an online fan base of over 5.9 million followers, Anita Hassanandani's videos are a huge hit among her fans.

Aaravv Reddy arrival reel

Rohit Reddy & Anita Hassanandani announced the arrival and name of their baby, Aaravv, through a unique video where a bomb is drawn on heavily pregnant Anita's belly. Rohit then acts to light up the bomb, both close their ears in the anticipation of an explosion. An explosion effect is achieved through some editing and the pair is then seen with their new baby covered in black powder. Anita wrote in the caption that their baby has arrived on the 9th of February and his name is 'Aaravv'.

Fans' reaction to Anita Hassanandani's Instagram

Fans and celebrities alike were all excited after seeing baby Aaravv for the first time. Many congratulated the pair and wrote about how cute the family looked together. Several fans commented about how unique the video was, a fan wrote 'What a fab debut' referring to Aaravv's first time on camera.

Anita Hassanandani's videos with husband Rohit Reddy

Anita posted a fun reel with Rohit where the pair can be seen riding a cycle. Anita is seated behind Rohit, as they ride past the camera around the place, while the song, 'Chandi Ki Cycle Sone Ki Seat' is played in the background. Anita captioned the reel 'Old school romance' tagging her husband. Anita shared another video with her husband where the couple can be seen enjoying a cable ride. Fans commented about how cute the video was and that they looked cute together.

Pic Credit: Anita Hassanandani Instagram

