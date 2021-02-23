Anita Hassanandani Shares Photo Of Her Pet Mowgli Bonding With Her Newborn Baby Aaravv

Anita Hassanandani took to her Instagram account and shared a lovely photo of her newborn baby Aaravv along with her pet Mowgli. The actor made an Instagram account of her son Aaravv where she uploaded a new photo of her son with her pet. She wrote in the caption, "My brother and I finally seem to have gotten along! Either that or, he’s looking to gobble me up in this picture".

Anita Hassanandani and Rohit Reddy's pet bonding with their son Aaravv

Fans are showering their love on this sweet post. Actors like Neena Kulkarni and Aditi Bhatt also commented on the post. Many fans called the picture cute whereas several others demanded more photos of Anita Hassanandani's baby, Aaravv Reddy. Check out some of the reactions on the post:

Anita Hassanandani announced the arrival of her baby boy in a very interesting manner. She took to her Instagram and shared a video that starts with the actor's baby bump that has a bomb painted on it. Her husband Rohit Reddy then appears to light up the bomb. The video then transitions out to an explosion and pictures of Anita and Rohit with their baby boy appear. She also wrote in the caption, "And our baby AARAVV has arrived". Check out the post below:

More about Anita Hassanandani and Rohit Reddy

The couple got married in 2012 in Goa. The duo announced the pregnancy on their Instagram on October 10, 2020. Anita gave birth to Aaravv on February 9, 2021. She shared the first picture of her baby boy on February 12. In the caption, she wrote, "And just like that we were three! Blessed with the best Thank you each one of you for your beautiful wishes". In the picture, she covered the face of her child with an emoticon. Check out the photo below:

Actors like Hina Khan, Ankita Lokhande, Rannvijay Singh, and Sana Khan congratulated her. Everyone wished them all the best for this new phase of married life and poured their love on Instagram. Check out some of the reactions below:

Image Credits: @anitahassanandani Instagram

