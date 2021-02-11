Anita Hassanandani Shares Updates From The Hospital After The Birth Of Her Baby Boy

Anita Hassanadani gave birth to a baby boy on Tuesday, February 9, 2021. The actor had been quite active on her Instagram throughout her pregnancy journey and shared all the updates with her followers. She has kept her fans entertained even during her pregnancy, with glimpses of her photoshoots, dancing away to Shakira songs and more. Now as she rests in the hospital post-delivery, the actor shares health updates; have a look at the recent one here.

Anita Hassanandani shares an update from the hospital

In a new Instagram story on Thursday, February 11, 2021, she shared a selfie, all cosy in her hospital bed. The actor informed her fans that her health is completely okay as she was seen winking in the picture and showed a thumbs-up; she wrote atop it, “All Good! Jai Mata Di!”.

Followed by this, Anita shared a picture of herself with husband Rohit Reddy from her pregnancy photoshoot. Anita was seen playing with a blue balloon with an ear to ear smile in the picture while Rohit set his gaze at her. In the picture, the actor added the text "Babyboy" on her belly.

Rohit has also, shared an adorable picture featuring the new-born in his Instagram stories. He did not disclose the face of the baby yet and the picture had the new-born having his fist wrapped around Reddy’s finger. He was also the first of the two to share the news that the couple has had a baby boy.

The Goa-based entrepreneur, shared a picture from their pregnancy shoot which saw him giving Anita a peck, as she cradled her belly and held Rohit’s head. The picture had an ‘It’s a Boy’ sticker added to it and the date of his birth that is February 9, 2021. He kept the caption simple and wrote, “Oh Boy!”; the picture has a flood of congratulatory message for the new father as people welcome him to the Fatherhood club and showered love for Anita and the new-born. The post has over 207k likes and comments from their friends Hina Khan, Nakuul Mehta, Karanvir Bohra, Kishwer Merchant and several others.

