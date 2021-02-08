Anita Hassanandani Imitates Mimicry Artist Ronit Ashra, Watch The Hilarious Video

Anita Hassanandani recently shared a hilarious video on her Instagram handle. She is an Indian actress and is known for primarily working in Hindi, Telugu, and Tamil films and some populat TV shows. The actress is best known for playing Anjali in the Star Plus's Kkavyanjali, Vishakha Khanna in the Naagin series on Colors TV and Shagun Arora in Star Plus's Yeh Hai Mohabbatein.

Anita recently shared a video on her Instagram account in which she imitates Instagram mimicry artist Ronit Ashra, who is famous for mimicking celebrities. The Krishna Cottage actress decided to give the young artist a dose of his own medicine by mimicking him from when he met Salman Khan via video chat on Bigg Boss. Anita captioned the video assuring the people that the video was all in good fun. Take a look at the post below.

Anita Hassanandani's video; fans react

Anita Hassanandani's video received plenty of reactions from fans and celebrities alike. Mimicry artist Ronit Ashra also responded to the video claiming he was honoured that an actress of her stature decided to mimick him, to which the actresss responded with a bunch of heart emojis. Apart from Ronit, several celebrities like Sameera Reddy, Neena Kulkarni etc also reacted to the video. Anita's husband Rohit Reddy left a comment praising her saying "brilliant".

Many fans were delighted by the new video shared by Anita Hassanandani and took to Instagram to express their love. Several of Anita's fans responded to the video with laughing emojis while others left comments praising the video calling the actress "cute". Take a look at some of the comments below.

Anita Hassanandani's Instagram

Anita Hassanandani's Instagram is a regular laughing riot for her fans since the actress loves uploading hilarious videos of herself. Anita has amassed a following of almost 6 million on Instagram as she regularly posts updates about her life for her fans. The Naagin actress even announced her pregnancy in October 2020 via Instagram in which she appeared with her husband Rohit Reddy.

Anita Hassanandani made her Bollywood debut with the thriller film Kucch To Hai. She also starred in Kannada blockbuster movie Veera Kannadiga opposite superstar Puneeth Rajkumar. Anita Hassanandani has appeared in more than 30 films & 40 tv serials over the course of her career. Anita was last seen on screen in the TV serial Naagin 4 and made a cameo appearance in Naagin 5. Take a look at one of Anita's hilarious Instagram videos below.

