Anita Hassanandani's Funny Caption About Due Date Question Leaves Netizens In Splits

Television actor and soon to be mom Anita Hassanandani had recently done a maternity photoshoot with her husband Rohit Reddy. The two were looking adorable in the pictures with Anita looking absolutely beautiful while baring her baby bump on Instagram. The actress recently posted a picture from her maternity shoot and even though she looked beautiful, it is her hilarious caption that caught the eye of the netizens leaving not only her fans but also her friends in splits.

Anita Hassanandani’s Instagram

Anita Hassanandani’s announced her pregnancy back in October 2020 through a video on the Naagin actress’ Instagram page. Anita is heavily pregnant and is currently in her last trimester. The actress took to Instagram to share a glimpse from her maternity photoshoot where she was seen cradling her baby bump. Anita captioned the monochrome picture as “When they ask me whennnsss THE dayyyyy? Ek minute poochke batati hun. #BabyReddyisReady.” Her caption is relatable to every woman who has gone through pregnancy.

See Anita Hassanandani’s Instagram picture;

Anita Hassanandani’s Due Date

It seems that Anita is often asked questions about her due date given the caption she posted along with the picture. Television celebrities like Krystle D’souza, Aditi Bhatia, Adaa Khan, Ariah Agarwal, Adhiv Mahajan, Digangana Suryavanshi, Supriya Shukla, Mohit Kathuria and others mentioned how beautiful she looked in the picture and a few dropped laughing emoji in the comments. Check out the comments below;

Anita Hassanandani Photos

Anita Hassanandani is known for her roles in the television serials Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, Kkavyanjali, and Naagin and films like Kucch To Hai, Krishna Cottage and Koi Aap Sa. Anita and husband Rohit Reddy have been happily married for seven years now and are soon expecting their first child together. Before Anita Hassanandani's due date, the mom-to-be got her maternity moments captured. The couple shot for a maternity photoshoot together and the actress looks stunning in the portraits. The actress took fashion inspiration from QueenBee Beyonce and in one of her captions wrote "Enjoying 'Beyonce Vibes' until 'Mommy Vibes' kicks in". See some more of Anita Hassanandani's photos from her maternity photoshoot;

