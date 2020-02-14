Anita Hassanandani's TikTok Videos Prove That She Is A Pro At It, Watch

Anita Hassanandani is an Indian actor who is famous for her roles in leading Indian Television shows. The 38-year-old actor has also starred in multiple Bollywood and South Indian movies. She is also very fond of shooting and posting TikTok videos online. Let us take a look at some of the best TikTok videos posted by her.

Some of Anita Hassanandani's best TikTok videos:

Anita Hassanandani looks super cute in the above video. She can be seen re-enacting the very popular scene from the movie, Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhaniya. The actor looks like a pro at this format.

Anita Hassanandani looks absolutely gorgeous in this video above. She is wearing traditional clothes with all the proper ornaments and accessories with it while shooting for a TikTok video. The fans seem to love the star here and how good she looks.

The above video features both Anita Hassanandani and her husband glorifying their love towards each other. They shot a TikTok video that will give major couple goals to everyone who watches it. Their love for each other is very clear from the video.

The last video features only Anita Hassanandani where she looks super cute. The actor can be seen making a sweet face and fans seem to love it. Her fans seem to keep waiting for more such TikTok videos from the actor.

