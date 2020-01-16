Naagin 4 New Promo Shows Nia Sharma Aka Brinda Turning Into A Serpent

In the recent promo shared by the makers of Naagin 4, actor Nia Sharma who is seen portraying the role of Brinda. Brinda realised that she is a shape-shifting serpent. Jasmin Bhasin who is playing the role of Nayantara was playing the flute to find out if Brinda was Manyata's real daughter who also possessed the powers of turning into a serpent while being in a human form.

Also Read: Henry Cavill Was So Obsessed With Geralt Of Rivia That He Did Something Unbelievable

Also Read: Angelina Jolie, Christian Bale Could Not Make It To Golden Globes 2020, Know Why

In Naagin 4, Brinda was taken aback by this and started thinking what the destiny had stored for her. She also could not stop thinking about how she could be a serpent. After she got to know about this truth, the audience was excited to know if Brinda will be seeking her mother's revenge by killing people who killed Brinda's father Keshav.

Watch the promo here

Some time back, Nia Sharma had shared a video from Naagin 4 where she and Sayantani Ghosh who is playing the role of Manyata were doing Tandav which is a traditional form of dance. So far, Nayantara believed that she was Manyata's daughter. However, the makers of the show have added an unexpected twist where it will be revealed that Brinda was Nayantara's real daughter.

It is expected that after the mother and daughter are reunited, the Tandav episode will take place. Nia took to her social media to share the video of this dance. Nia also gave a quirky caption to the video "Meri sexy Maa mil gayi @sayantanighosh0609 #naaginbhagyakaazehreelakhel". On the other hand, Sayantani also shared the same video and captioned it as "It gets hotter n bolder ...... dance ,tandav , sensuality ,aggression n happiness ...that's what happens when #manyata meets #Brinda in #naaginbhagyakaazehreelakhel"

Also Read: 'Naagin 4' Actor Nia Sharma Showcases Stunning Dance Moves In This Latest Video

Also Read: 'Naagin 4's Jasmin Bhasin Gets Coddled By On-screen Mother Sayantani Ghosh; See Pic

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.