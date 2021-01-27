Anita Hassanandani Slays In Monochrome Posing With Baby Bump | See Picture

Anita Hassanandani has amassed a huge fan following because of her performance in several popular TV shows. She is quite active on Instagram and she keeps her fans and followers updated about her life. Recently she took to Instagram to share a monochrome photo posing with a baby bump.

Anita Hassanandani slaying with a baby bump in the new photo

Yeh Hai Mohhabatein's Anita Hassanandani's Instagram roared with likes, shares, and comments when she uploaded a new monochrome photo with a baby bump. She captioned the Instagram post by saying "Enjoying Beyonce Vibes until mommy vibes kick in." Beyonce shared similar photos during her pregnancy, the actor seems to be taking some inspiration from the American singer. The photo was clicked by Ruchita K. Jain and styled by celebrity stylist Mitali Ambedkar. See Anita Hassanandani's photos below:

Anita Hassanandani can be seen posing like a boss in a black full-sleeved bodysuit. Many actors like Harleen Sethi, Ridhima Pandit, and Aditi Bhatia were amazed to see Anita Hassanandani's pregnancy photos. Anita Hassanandani's Instagram garnered a lot of love from her fans and followers. Within an hour, it gathered more than a million likes on Instagram. See their reactions here:

Anita Hassanandani popular works:

Anita Hassanandani is a popular TV celebrity and has been known for her work in Yeh Hai Mohabbatein and Naagin 3. She made her Hindi film debut in 2003 with the film Kucch To Hai. She also starred in the Kannada blockbuster movie, Veera Kannadiga. She made her debut on Television with Idhar Udhar Season 2. After that, she got a prominent role in the show Kkavyanjali and her character in Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi got many praises. She made her Tamil film debut with Samurai in 2002. She was also a wild card participant in Jhalak Dikhla Jaa and the 9th season of a dance reality show, Nach Baliye. She also starred in a popular supernatural thriller called Krishna Cottage along with Sohail Khan and Isha Koppikar. Her popular South Indian movies included Nenu Pelliki Ready, Thotti Gang, and Nuvvu Nenu.

Recently, Anita Hassanandani's photos are all about her pregnancy and her fun time with her family and friends. She got married to Rohit Reddy in the year 2013. Anita Hassanandani's pregnancy was announced by the actor on October 10, 2020, by posting a reel on Instagram.

Image Credits - @anitahassanandani Instagram

