Anita Hassanandani's Vacation Pictures Prove That She Is A Travel Enthusiast, See Pics

Anita Hassanandani is one of the celebrated television actors of the current generation. The actor, who made her television debut with Kabhii Sautan Kahii Saheli, is reported to be one of the busiest television actors. In an old interview, the actor talked about her love for travelling, and also revealed why travelling is her stress buster. Here is all you need to know.

Anita Hassanandani expresses her love for travelling

In the interview published on an online portal, Anita revealed that she loves travelling to different parts of the world, as it helps her meet new people and grasp new cultures. The actor, who reportedly went to some stunning tourist places in the previous year, revealed that she and her husband Rohit Reddy prefer to take some time off from their busy schedule and spend quality time with one another more than once a year. Further in the interview, she revealed that she misses her dog and home-cooked food.

Anita Hassanandani, who has a massive fan following on social media, leaves no chance to post stunning pictures from her vacation on social media. Here are some pictures of Anita Hassanandani from her latest vacation. Check them out:

The popular television actor, who recently re-entered the popular fantasy show Naagin 4, is reported to start shooting for U.R. Jameel's Miss Match India. The movie that is reported to star Nimrat Kaur, Elli Avram, and Anita in the lead, will mark her return to the silver screen after a hiatus of five years. The actor was previously seen in a small role in Nikkhil Advani's Hero.

(Promo Image Courtesy: Anita Hassanandani Instagram)

