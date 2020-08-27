Anita Hassanandani's Reaction When Someone Asks 'Rasode Mein Kaun Tha'; See Pics

Television actor Anita Hassanandani recently took to Instagram to share a gorgeous picture of herself while asking the burning question that the internet has lately been obsessed with. She has spoken about the Saath Nibhana Saathiya rap song which is about, “Rasode Mein Kaun Tha”. The pictures have been receiving a lot of compliments from fans as they love her stunning picture and the strong caption added with it.

Anita Hassanandani response to Rasode Mein Kaun Tha

Actor Anita Hassanandani recently took to social media to share a sweet picture of herself from the balcony of her house. In the picture posted, the actor can be seen wearing a casual and comfortable kaftan dress with an attractive neckline. The neckline has been attached with a white lace which has intricate details all over. It has a V-neck and a strap of translucent organza attached at the rim. The cotton kaftan dress also has light coloured patterns sketched out throughout the piece.

In the picture, Anita Hassanandani is seen with her hand in hair while she looks up in the sky for the picture. She is also seen with light makeup and stunning silver jewellery which goes well with the elegant outfit.

In the caption for the post, Anita Hassanandani has written that this is her reaction when someone asks the question, “Rasode Mein Kaun Tha”. She has also added a few laughing emoticons for some special effect. The caption has been written in reference to the latest Saath Nibhana Saathiya rap song by musician Yashraj Mukhate who turned a dramatic dialogue exchange between Kokilaben, Rashi, and Gopi Bahu into a catchy song.

In the comments section of the post, a number of people have mentioned how stunning the actor looks in the attire. A few of her fans have also used various emoticons to express themselves better. Have a look at a few of the comments.

Previously, actor Anita Hassanandani had posted a few pictures in the same outfit with different poses. In the pictures, she was seen in her natural element while she enjoyed some fresh air out in the open. She was also seen putting her hair up with a smile across her lips. In the caption, Anita Hassanandani has mentioned how beautiful her day was.

