Anjali Gaikwad Becomes The Youngest Contestant In 'Indian Idol' 2020

Anjali Gaikwad (14) is the youngest contestant on Indian Idol 2020. Recently, the reality show released a promo video featuring the singer impressing the judges with her talent on the stage. The girl has proved that age is just a number while keeping everyone awe-struck with her performance during the auditions on Indian Idol 2020. Here is everything you need to know about Anjali Gaikwad in the new season of Indian Idol.

Anjali Gaikwad becomes the youngest contestant on Indian Idol 2020

Among various Indian Idol 2020 contestants, Anjali Gaikwad has stolen the limelight for being the youngest contestant on the television reality programme. Three days ago, Sony Entertainment Television shared a promo video showcasing a glimpse of the young lass singing Dil Ki Tapish during the auditions. Anjali Gaikwad stunned everyone with her melodious voice. Meanwhile, the judges Neha Kakkar, Vishal Dadlani, and Himesh Reshammiya could not stop gushing over her performance.

The caption for the post read, “Dil ki tapish hai ki Maharashtra ke Anjali ki iss gayeki ko sunte hi jaaye. Judges ka dil ko choo gayi hai jo kaise karegi woh mausam ko awesome, dekhiye sirf #IndianIdol2020 mein, 28th Nov se har Sat-Sun raat 8 baje”. Besides judges, the makers also tagged Aditya Narayan in the description. Check out:

Anjali Gaikwad, a 14-year-old girl, belongs to Maharashtra. The young lass has been learning music since she was very young. The credits for her inclination goes to her father as he has been her teacher, confidante, and supporter. Gaikwad believes that she can reach a wider audience with her singing on the stage of Indian Idol 2020. Moreover, the budding singer wants her father to have the money she achieves from the reality show as respect for him being an inspiration to her. Amid the COVID-19 outbreak and nation-wide lockdown, Anjali Gaikwad’s family had to suffer financial crises as her father is a music teacher by profession and was out of work.

After Anjali Gaikwad received applause for her performance, she expressed her happiness, saying, “The comments I got from the judges were very encouraging. I want to make sure I make my parents are proud, and the first step towards that is through Indian Idol”. This time, Indian Idol 2020 is set to be a massive event with its brand-new theme ‘Phir Badlega Desh Ka Mausam’. It is all set to begin from November 28, 2020, from 8 pm onwards only on Sony Entertainment Television.

(Source: With inputs from PR)

