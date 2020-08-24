Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's Anjali Aka Neha Mehta Quits The Show; Know Why?

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is one of the most popular television shows in India. The cast of the show has garnered much recognition over the years. However, a few actors have left the show due to different reasons over the years. The latest addition being Neha Mehta, who portrays the character of Anjali Taarak Mehta on TMKOC. Neha Mehta will soon be bidding goodbye to her role from the popular show.

Why Neha Mehta is leaving TMKOC

News about Neha Mehta leaving Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah was doing the rounds from a few days. As per a source's report in SpotboyE, the actor has conveyed her decision to the makers and has not been appearing on the sets since it resumed shooting following the COVID-19 lockdown. As per recent development, Neha has bid adieu to the serial and will not be seen in the upcoming episodes.

The source informed that Neha Mehta made her decision long back and notified the makers about it. They tried to hold her back and convince her to essay Anjali Taarak Mehta. But the actor has some different plans for her career and hence she has chosen to say goodbye to Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma. It is also reported that Neha has bagged a new interesting project and will commence its shooting soon.

Neha Sharma played the character of Anjali Taarak Mehta for 12-years, since the very beginning of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma. Her pivotal character is the wife of Taarak Mehta, portrayed by Shailesh Lodha. She is a dietitian by profession and always makes her husband eat her diet food, which irritates him. Neha and Shailesh’s on-screen chemistry from all the Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah episodes was praised by the audiences.

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma news and other developments

Earlier, Guruchan Singh who played Roshan Singh Sodhi on the show was replaced by Laad Singh Man for a year. He returned to the show after several backlashes from fans. Now it is speculated that Guruchan might also leave the show. Jheel Mehta. who portrayed 'Sonu' on Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma also left in 2012. The character was then played by Nidhi Bhanushali, who also quit the show in 2019. Sonu is currently essayed by Palak Sindhwani.

The popular character of Tipendra “Tapu” Jethalal Gada was played by Bhavya Gandhi, since the serial’s inception. The actor bid farewell to the show in 2017. He was replaced by Raj Anadkat, who currently plays Tapu on the show. Even Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal, who plays Roshan Kaur Sodhi, quit TMKOC earlier. Dilkhush Reporter stepped into her shoes, but only essayed the character from 2013 to 2016. Jennifer made a comeback as Roshan and is still playing the character.

