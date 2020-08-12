'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah' Spoiler: Bapuji To Go Missing Amid Lockdown?

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is one of the most-watched and longest-running shows in Indian television history. Fresh episodes of the show started to air from July 22, 2020, and Jethalal will be seen getting into another trouble. According to reports by Pinkvilla, the upcoming episodes will also see Bapuji going missing. Read on to know more details:

'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah' to see Bapuji going missing again

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah returned to air on July 22, 2020, after almost a four-month break amid the Coronavirus pandemic crises. It was one of the highly anticipated shows as it is known for its entertaining storyline and hilarious moments. The show, amid the COVID-19 lockdown, continued to entertain its audience.

Fans have been constantly wondering about the plot of the upcoming episodes and the twists and turns that the show would take. As per reports by the publication, the upcoming episodes will show Jethalal getting into major trouble as Bapuji will go missing amid the lockdown. This will leave the Gokuldham society worried about Bapuji.

If the reports are to be believed, Jethalal along with the society members would start searching for Bapuji. However, he is nowhere to be seen. Everyone realises that the gates of society are closed. The upcoming episodes will show whether Jethalal will be successful in finding Bapuji. It will also depict whether Jethalal will break the rules in order to search for his father.

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is created by Asit Kumar Modi. It features a strong cast of actors who have received high praise for their performances. The actors featuring in the show include Dilip Joshi, Bhavya Gandhi, Amit Bhatt, Shailesh Lodha, Neha Mehta, Munmun Dutta, Tanuj Mahashabde, among others, in pivotal roles.

