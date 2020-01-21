Supermodel Of The Year: Anjali Schmuck Slams Renee Kujur's Rude Attitude With Judges

The episode of MTV Supermodel of the Year which was aired on January 19, 2020, started very early for the contestants. After the print ad campaign, the models were taken for another round of the audition task. The girls woke up and were taken to a location, they had no clue about.

Anjali Schmuck on Renee Kujur's rejection:

The models were then told that they had to do an Underwater task. They were then informed that they had to walk an underwater ramp for a waterproof makeup brand Whatta nymph. Their mentor Anusha Dandekar introduced the task to them and told them they had to walk underwater holding their breath for as long as they could.

The next day, the girls were woken up with a surprise as their mentor Anusha Dandekar paid them a visit. She came in with the results of which models had been shortlisted and who had been rejected. In the underwater ramp walk task, Shakshi Shivdasani, Anushka Sharma, Priya Singh, Drisha More and Anjali Schmuck got shortlisted while Renee Kujur, Eashita Bajwa, Manila Pradhan, Anvita Dixit and Yukti Thareja were rejected.

In the second audition task which was an underwater ramp walk, Renee Kujur who is one of the most experienced models did not perform well. Even in the first task, Renee failed. The models were then called by the judges later for their scores. In between this, when Renee was rejected, she became outrageous and started creating a scene in the house.

In between all the chaos, Anusha had a spat with Renee Kujur. She also asked Renee to stop creating a scene as she got rejected due to her bad performance. Even Anjali Schmuck came forward and said, whatever Anusha told her is correct and Renee deserved it for her negative attitude.

Watch promo here:

Further in the episode, judges Malaika Arora, Masaba Gupta and Milind Soman were extremely disappointed with Renee. While they expressed their displeasure, Renee did not take the criticism sportingly. She was seen giving it back to the judges.

Malaika Arora and Masaba Gupta were quite pissed with Renee’s attitude. While Milind had a motivational conversation with Renee, Masaba asked her to keep her attitude in check while she speaks in front of the judges of the show. Later, Renee was seen apologising for her behaviour.

Image Courtesy: MTV India Twitter/ Anjali Schmuck Instagram

