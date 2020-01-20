'Supermodel Of The Year' Written Update January 19, 2020: Renu Fights With Judges

The episode of MTV Supermodel of the year which was aired on January 19, 2020, started very early for the contestants. After the print ad campaign, the models were taken for another round of the audition task. The girls woke up and were taken to a location, they had no clue about.

The models were then told that they had to do an Underwater task. They were then informed that they had to walk an underwater ramp for a waterproof makeup brand Whatta nymph. Their mentor Anusha Dandekar introduced the task to them and told them they had to walk underwater holding their breath for as long as they could.

Before the task started, the models were trained for the underwater shoot for an hour. During the training, many models gave up already, and some of them were scared to do the task. Their training was conducted by Ujjwala Raut, their mentor for the show and the task, along with scuba diving experts.

Eashita Bajwa, the model who topped the superscore board for the ad campaign and won the Livon Supermodel Badge had the perks to skip the task or get 5 points instead, these were the privileges that came along with the badge. Her mentors suggested and convinced her to make a wise decision. She decided to do the task and get five points added to her score, so far.

All the models performed the task while some were happy with their performance, some were brought to tears because of the task. The entire episode was then focused to Renu, who was not happy with her performance. After each model was done with the task, they were asked to go back home and rest.

The next day, the girls were woken up with a surprise as their mentor Anusha Dandekar paid them a visit. She came in with the results of which models had been shortlisted and who had been rejected. Out of the ten girls who performed, five of them were rejected and five of them were selected.

Manila, Renu, Anvita, Yukti and Eashita were rejected and Sakshi, Priya, Anushka, Drisha and Anjali were shortlisted. The models were then called by the judges later for their scores. In between this, when Renu was rejected, she became outrageous and started creating a scene in the house.

The judges were disappointed by the results and especially Renu. Malaika Arora commented that Renu looked lost to which Renu replied with rage. The judges said they had expected a lot from her and she had been disappointing them so far. Renu then got into a banter with the judges and the episode ended with the judges leaving their seats.

