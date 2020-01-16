'Supermodel Of The Year' Sees Contestants Ramp Walk Underwater In The Latest Promo; Watch

The journey to find the Supermodel of the Year has begun on MTV’s Supermodel Of The Year with every contestant set to claim the title. But as the saying goes, nothing worth having comes easy, the contestants will have to go through many tasks and face stiffer competitions as the show progresses and contestants try to move ahead in the competition and emerge as the winner of the title. The upcoming episode is set to feature an intense task where the contestants will have to go beyond the usual and show their talent underwater. MTV recently released a promo through their Instagram handle announcing the first-ever underwater ramp walk.

Also Read | 'Supermodel Of The Year 2019' Contestant Sakshi Failed To Impress The Judges Twice

Supermodel of the Year - Latest promo

Also Read | 'Supermodel Of The Year 2019' Has Contestants Pose On A Truck; Ujjwala Raut Mentors

The contestants can be seen flaunting their skills while looking to outperform their counterparts in a contest that also requires endurance apart from their modelling talent. While a few seem to have a fun time showcasing their elegance in the pool, others like Yukti Thareja can also be seen crying as the going gets tough. Here is another small teaser released on their Twitter:

Aaj blue hai paani paani, par kaun banegi score board ki rani? Watch @LivonSerum MTV #SupermodelOfTheYear Entertainment Partner @infinityinmusic by Harman, every Sunday at 7 PM on MTV & anytime on @justvoot. #ImIn #TuneForIndia pic.twitter.com/J9NrrIu2MB — MTV India (@MTVIndia) January 16, 2020

Also Read | Supermodel Of The Year Written Update: Models Pose On The Truck Wearing Lehengas

If you missed last week's Supermodel of the Year, the episode saw Drisha More, Anjali Schmuck, Manila Pradhan, Yukti Thareja, Eashita Bajwa, and Priya Singh getting selected for the photoshoot task that took place in film city, Goregaon. The photoshoot was for a tyre brand and required the models to boldly pose on a moving truck. Supermodel of the Year features Malaika Arora, Milind Soman, Ujjwala Raut, and Masaba Gupta as judges and the next episode airs on January 19, 2019.

Also Read | Supermodel Of The Year 2019: These 6 Contestants Managed To Impress The Judges

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.