'Supermodel Of The Year' Contestant Renee Kujur Gets Into War Of Words With Malaika Arora

MTV Supermodel of the Year 2019 started with a bang on December 22, 2019. From the first episode itself, this new season of Supermodel of the year 2019 looked very exciting. The show helps in grooming upcoming female models and helps in transforming themselves to supermodels. This season, the judges' panel includes popular names in the Fashion Industry such as Malaika Arora, Milind Soman, Masaba Gupta and Ujjwala Raut. Anusha Dandekar will be mentoring the girls this season.

Recently MTV shared a promo of the show on their Instagram handle where fans can see Malika Arora upset on Renee Kujur comment. In the promo video, Malaika Arora is seen telling Renee Kujur that she is lost and looks disinterested. While Renee Kujur responds by saying that she does not have the capability to respond to everything they ask and it takes time for her to learn the task given.

Also read | 'Supermodel Of The Year 2019' Contestant Sakshi Failed To Impress The Judges Twice

Malaika Arora then asks her that the judges need her to perform. While responding to that, Renee Kujur lashes out saying that she does not care whether she loses or wins, and she is not going to explain anything to anyone. Listening to this Malaika Arora loses her temper and lashes back at Renee Kujur. Watch the video here.

Also read | Supermodel Of The Year Written Update: Models Pose On The Truck Wearing Lehengas

The recent episode of Supermodel of the year had a first time ever underwater ramp walk where the models had to hold their breath and walk the underwater ramp in style. But this task was clearly not a success as many contestants were unable to complete the task. Watch the video here.

Also read | 'Supermodel Of The Year' To See Judges Malaika Arora And Milind Soman Argue

Also read | Masaba Gupta's Debut As Judge On The MTV Show, Supermodel Of The Year

Image courtesy: Malaika Arora Instagram, MTV India Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.