Mere Dad Ki Dulhan's Anjali Tatrari Thanks Mom For Being Both 'mother & Father' To Her

Mere Dad Ki Dulhan actor Anjali Tatrari accepted ‘Bonds that Go Beyond’ challenge as Sony Pictures Networks completed its 25 years of journey. She took to social media and shared a heartfelt post for her mother through her official Instagram handle. The actor has posted a boomerang video in which her mother lightly gives a peck on Anjali Tatrari’s cheek. Here is everything that you need to know about Mere Dad Ki Dulhan actor’s recent post:

'Mere Dad Ki Dulhan' star shares heartwarming post for mother

Anjali Tatrari, who lost her father at a very young age, has been quite attached to her mother ever since. So, on the occasion of successful years of Sony Pictures Networks, the Mere Dad Ki Dulhan actor accepted the ‘Bonds that Go Beyond’ challenge. She shared an emotional post for her mother through her official Instagram account. Moreover, the actor urged her friends by nominating them to express how much they love their parents. Meanwhile, other celebrities also post about their most precious bonds on this occasion.

Check out Anjali Tatrari's Instagram post

The video features Anjali Tatrari’s mother giving a peck on her cheeks. In the caption accompanying her post, the Mere Dad Ki Dulhan actor wrote, “Who else it could be other than my mom. To me, you’re not only my mom; you’re the strongest woman I know. Mom, you are an inspiring role model. I want to tell you how much I appreciate and respect you whenever I look towards you. Thank you for assuring me that everything will work out. Thank you for being just as excited as me when things happen. The strength, unconditional love, and support that you gave me was more than any two parents could ever fulfill. Nobody can treat me the way you do and nobody can nurture me and insist me constantly to hold my will power and keep an open mind. Thankyou for playing both the roles of mother and fatherâ¤ï¸ I LOVE YOU,YOU BEAUTIFUL HUMAN BEING♥ï¸ I nominate @samenthaf and all the #anjalians to take the #BondsThatGoBeyond challenge. All you need to do is upload a photograph of yourself with the most precious bonds in your life and in a few words, thank them for being there. Be sure to thank and nominate others to take the challenge. @sonytvofficial @sonypicturesnetworks #GoBeyond"

Response to Anjali Tatrari's Instagram post

Within a few days of sharing the social media post, Mere Dad Ki Dulhan actor garnered more than 77, 600 views and over 171 comments on Instagram. Numerous fans and followers of Anjali Tatrari called the video adorable and got emotional after reading her caption. Meanwhile, others expressed themselves through a series of emoticons such as hearts, heart-eyed smileys, and hugs, to name a few. Check out their response to the video:

