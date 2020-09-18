'Mere Dad Ki Dulhan' Star Anjali Tatrari Had A Blast Shooting For Bachelorette Party

Sony Entertainment Television’s popular show Mere Dad Ki Dulhan has won the audiences’ hearts with its sweet and entertaining storyline and nuanced performances by the cast. Niya Sharma, played by Anjali Tatrari, who was on a mission to find a suitable bride for her father Amber Sharma (Varun Badola) finally found the right partner for him in Guneet Sikka that is Shweta Tiwari. As Amber and Guneet’s love story is reaching its much-awaited destination, the two will soon solemnize their marriage.

Anjali Tatrari loved shooting with Shweta Tiwari

After a memorable Roka ceremony for the couple, Anjali Tatrari who portrays Niya Sharma has planned a special surprise for Guneet and her friends. Calling herself the official wedding planner of the #Amneet Wedding, Anjali Tatrari will throw a Bachelorette party for Guneet. As this is the first wedding of Shweta Tiwari aka Guneet, Anjali Tatrari does not want to leave any stone unturned in making the bride-to-be happy. Shweta Tiwari and her group of friends seem to have a gala time at the party planned by Anjali Tatrari.

Speaking about the bachelorette party and the wedding on Mere Dad Ki Dulhan, Anjali Tatrari says Niya wants to do everything she can in her capacity, to make #Amneet a memorable event for the much-in-love couple. She said her character is very fond of Guneet and is ensuring that she has the best time of her life. The actor who plays cupid on the show believes that the time a bride spends with her 'girl gang' are memories she could cherish forever.

Anjali Tatrari also added that Niya wants Guneet to enjoy to the fullest with her bunch of friends as she gears up to tie a knot with Amber. The actor added that shooting for the Bachelorette with Shweta Tiwari was great fun and they had a blast. Never did the actor feel that she was shooting for a scene. Instead, they just let their hair down and enjoyed themselves.

