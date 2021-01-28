Anjali Tatrari To Star In Sony TV's Upcoming Show Titled 'Sargam Ki Sadhesaati'

Sony Entertainment Television is all set to take viewers on a ride filled with fun and entertainment as they are all set to launch a new show. The channel is soon launching a daily soap titled 'Sargam Ki Sadhesaati' and will keep the audience glued to their screens. The show is being produced by Optimystix Entertainment.

'Sargam Ki Sadhesaati' cast

The sitcom will star Anjali Tatrari, who was last seen as Nia in 'Mere Dad Ki Dulhan', as Sargam and Kunal Saluja as Aparshakti Awasthi in the lead roles, with an exciting plot. Apart from them, several other actors will also be seen starring in the show. Actors such as Darshan Jariwala, Rajendra Chawla, Jaineeraj Rajpurohit, Sanat Vyas, Vibhu Bholwani, Akash Makhija, Vaibhav Mangle, and Ajinkya Mishra will star in pivotal roles.

'Sargam Ki Sadhesaati' plot

Sargam Ki Sadhesaati, set in the backdrop of Ghaziabad, revolves around the life of Sargam in her special sasuraal, where she is the only woman among the men of "Sadhesaat." In his own way, every man in the house is idiosyncratic and is good at turning even the mundane family routine into hilarious circumstances. It will highlight fun banters between the members along with minor scuffles day in day out very beautifully.

Anjali Tatrari also took to her Instagram handle to share a teaser of her upcoming project. In the teaser, the video starts off by a mother giving birth to a girl and a next scene shows Anjali waking up from the bed. The teaser then shows off how she goes on to handle the household, finds a partner and much more.

Along with teaser she wrote, “@sonytvofficial Sargam ki zindagi mein lagi hai sadhe satii, ab kaise banegi sadhe saat diyon ki yeh ek baati? Dekhiye #SargamKiSadheSatii jald hee sirf Sony TV par”. Check out the teaser below.

