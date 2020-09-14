Anjali Tatrari Turns Into A Wedding Planner For Her Onscreen Father's Wedding

Sony Entertainment Television’s popular show, Mere Dad Ki Dulhan has been garnering widespread popularity. The show highlights the idea that it is never too late to find love and that age is no barrier -- just like Amber found his true companion in Guneet much later in life. Niya, played by actor Anjal Tatrati, will be seen planning the wedding of her father Amber in Mere Dad Ki Dulhan.

Anjali Tatrari to be a wedding planner for her reel father's wedding

So far in Mere Dad Ki Dulhan, Amber and Gunjan's love story has finally blossomed and they are deeply in love with each other. Varun Badola's onscreen daughter Niya realises that Gunjan is a perfect match for her father and should become his bride. Varun Badola and Shweta Tiwari's characters have decided to take their relationship one step ahead. Anjali Tatrari's character is going to step in the shoes of a wedding planner for the much-anticipated wedding of Amber and Gunjan's wedding with a hashtag #Amneet.

Image Source: Still from the show

Anjali Tatrari shared that her character Niya is very excited to get her father married. She said, “I personally love planning weddings, from the venues to caterers to decoration, it’s all so much fun to pick all the details. I got very excited after knowing that Niya finally finds her Dad Ki Dulhan and will turn cupid by taking her dad’s rishta to Guneet and then plan their wedding. She will be on a mission to plan a cute wedding for her dad and I get to live that mission by actually planning the wedding”.

Anjali Tatrari said she always wanted to plan a nice fairy-tale wedding with the perfect décor, food, outfits, and decorations. She mentioned that her character will maintain a stronghold while planning the entire schedule of all the functions and will be giving her best. Niya will be seen planning the entire wedding for Varun Badola's character, Amber's wedding in Mere Dad Ki Dulhan. Anjali Tatrarii said, "She is truly breaking the stereotypes and setting a strong example in the society that children can be the matchmakers for their parents, too”.

Mere Dad ki Dulhan stars Varun Badola, Shweta Tiwari, and Anjali Tatrari in pivotal roles. The show revolves around Amber, played by Varun Badola, and his daughter Anjali Tatrari in the role of Niya. She creates a dating profile for her father. She later tries to connect him with Gunjan Sikka, played by Shweta Tiwari. Currently, the couple is about to get married. Amber and Guneet's journey in Mere Dad Ki Dulhan will air on Sony Entertainment Television from Monday to Friday at 10 pm.

