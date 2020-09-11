'Mere Dad Ki Dulhan's' Shweta Tiwari Calls Guneet & Amber's 'roka Ceremony' A Sweet Moment

Sony's Mere Dad Ki Dulhan is currently the most popular fiction show on the small screen. The show focuses on highlighting progressive love that can be found at a later stage in life while throwing some light on the fact that children can be matchmakers for single parents too. On the show, Amber (played by Varun Badola) and Guneet's (played by Shweta Tiwari) love story saw many twists and turns, but the audience loved their chalk and cheese chemistry. As the couple has now decided to take their relationship one step ahead, fans cannot wait to see how their story unravels.

Mere Dad Ki Dulhan's Shweta Tiwari calls her Roka ceremony 'sweet'

Shweta Tiwari and Varun Badola's character are seen to be deeply in love as they make their relationship official. With a hashtag #Amneet, the wedding celebrations are gearing up as the two are about to get hitched. Amber’s daughter Niya Sharma, who took her dad Amber’s Rishta to Guneet has been successful in getting blessings from Guneet’s mother Pammi for Amber and Guneet’s wedding. Now, Guneet and Amber are officially getting engaged in a Roka ceremony. The much-in-love couple is happy to make their bond official to the world.

On this new turn in the show, Shweta Tiwari says that she is happy for Guneet to find someone she really loves. Guneet and Amber are making their relationship official and its sweet of Pammji to have allowed their daughter to make the right choice for herself and accept Amber as her son-in-law. She further added that the Roka ceremony on the show was a sweet moment, adding that it is one of the most beautiful moments on the show.

Starring Varun Badola and Shweta Tiwari, the show Mere Dad Ki Dulhan follow the story of a single dad and his daughter, who struggles to find a suitable companion for her father.

