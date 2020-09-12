Anjum Fakih Celebrates Her 31st Birthday, 'Kundali Bhagya' Cast & Fans Wish Actor

Television actor Anjum Fakih is celebrating her 31st birthday today, on September 12, 2020, and the star has given her fans a sneak-peek into her Birthday Bash on Instagram. The actor's posts showcase her birthday party and some personal moments from her bash. Take a look at her birthday post and also have a look at all the Kundali Bhagya co-stars who wished the actor on this special occasion:

Anjum Fakih's birthday post

In the post uploaded by Anjum Fakih, fans can see the actor dressed in a white top and blue jeans. She is sporting light-make up and can be seen blowing out the candles to her cake in the first picture. In the following pictures, fans can see the actor with her mother. father and her family. She also uploaded a small video showcasing her fancy birthday balloons.

Many fans and celebs have taken wished the actor in the comments of the post. A few fans also mentioned she looked very nice. Take a look at the comments on her post:

Kundali Bhagya cast wishes Anjum Fakih

Many co-stars of Anjum Faikh from her famous show Kundali Bhagya also wished the actor. Dheeraj Dhoopar who plays the role of Karan Luthra on the show uploaded a post on Instagram. He shared a picture with the actor and gave her his best wishes. Take a look at Dheeraj Dhoopar's post:

Actor Shraddha Arya who plays the role of Dr Preeta Karan Luthra on the show also wished Anjum. She posted a video of her dancing with the actor on her Instagram story. Take a look:

Actor Sriti Jha who plays the role of Pragya Mehra on the show also wished the actor. She also uploaded a picture with the star on her Instagram story. Take a look at her post:

Actor Ruhi Chaturvedi who plays Sherlyn Rishabh Luthra on the show also wished the actor. She also uploaded a sweet post on Instagram. Take a look at her post:

