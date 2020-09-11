'Kundali Bhagya' Written Update September 10, 2020: Preeta's Greh Pravesh Completed

Kundali Bhagya is a romantic Indian television drama. The show has been on-air for over two years now and has a huge fan-base. The show is a spin-off of Kumkum Bhagya and is showcased on the channel Zee TV. It stars Shraddha Arya, Manit Joura, and Dheeraj Dhoopar. The show went off-air in mid of March 2020 due to the global pandemic and is now back on-air after a gap of three months. Here is the written update for Kundali Bhagya’s episode that aired on September 10, 2020. Read ahead.

Kundali Bhagya written update Sept 10

The episode starts as Luthra family tries to stop the police from arresting Karan. Rishab assures the police that he will make sure that Karan follows their orders. Preeta also stops the police and says that this should not be the case and there is no need to take Karan to the polices station. Rakhi also assures them that he will not insult Preeta anymore. The inspector asks the constable to come out and explains Preeta that she should not take the side of Karan as he is insulting her right before their eyes.

Further in Kundali Bhagya Sept 10 episode, Rakhi orders Karan to stand with Preeta on the other side of the door, when the GrehPravesh ritual happens. Preeta demands that Maira take the puja ki thali from Karina and put it down as she might be tired. Rakhi comes forward and just as she is about to perform the rituals, she remembers how she had managed to convince Karan to come and see Preeta as she is her lucky charm. Just when Rakhi stops, the police inspector asks about what happened and why she has stopped.

Sherlin asks Maira about what happened and Maira explains that she will take revenge from Preeta in the morning because they can’t do anything now as Preeta will sleep with Karan in the night. Sherlin says that Karan never wanted Preeta near the house so thinks that nothing would happen between them, under any circumstance. Just as Preeta enters Karan’s room, she remembers each and every moment spent with him that was full of friendship. But, Preeta is still worried about what is to come ahead in her life. Stay tuned.

