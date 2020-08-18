'Naagin 5' Actor Anjum Fakih Shares BTS Pictures With Sharad Malhotra, Fans React

The supernatural fantasy thriller, Naagin 5 has created a huge buzz among fans. While the show stars actors Hina Khan and Surbhi Chandna in the lead roles, it also stars actors Sharad Malhotra. Further, Anjum Fakih plays a cameo in Naagin 5. Recently, Anjum Fakih took to Instagram to share a behind the scenes moment from the sets of Naagin 5.

ALSO READ: Divya Chouksey's Tribute By Anjum Fakih, 'Yaara' Trailer Launch And Other News Of The Day

The actor shared 5 photographs in the Instagram post. Anjum Fakih's photo also featured Sharad Malhotra. The two appear to be having a great time at the Naagin 5 sets. While Anjum’s Instagram post featured her in a costume, Sharad styled in a casual attire.

Anjum wore a heavy Indian suit and completed her look with a dupatta on her head. The actor also wore elaborate Indian jewellery. On the other hand, Malhotra wore a black T-shirt paired with ripped jeans. He completed his look with a stylish belt and watch.

ALSO READ: Dheeraj Dhoopar's Career Graph From His Modelling Days To 'Naagin 5'

Anjum Fakih captioned the post as, “My fav @sharadmalhotra009 â¤ï¸ðŸŒº

#naagin5”. Several fans showered their love on the Instagram post by liking and commenting on it. While some appreciated Anjum’s gorgeous looks in the comments section, some showered their love on Sharad Malhotra. You can check out the Instagram post here:

ALSO READ: Hina Khan Shares BTS Video From 'Naagin 5' Promotions With 'Hai Rama' Song; Watch

You can check out some of the comments here:

Source: Anjum Fakih’s Instagram

ALSO READ: 'Naagin 5' Fans Laud Surbhi Chandna And Mohit Sehgal's Grand Entry In The Show

About Naagin 5:

Naagin 5 features actor Hina Khan as a shape-shifting snake. Some of the other Naagin 5 cast members include Mohit Malhotra, Mohit Sehgal and Dheeraj Dhoopar. Naagin is a supernatural fantasy thriller that is produced by Ekta Kapoor. This show features shape-shifting snakes.

Sharad Malhotra:

Sharad Malhotra plays a ‘Cheel’s reincarnation’ in Naagin 5. In addition to Naagin, Sharad has starred in several television shows. Sharad Malhotra's TV show Bharat Ka Veer Putra – Maharana Pratap was quite popular among the masses. The actor has also made an appearance in television shows like Princess Dollie Aur Uska Magic Bag, Banoo Main Teri Dulhann, Kabhie To Nazar Milao, Muskaan and several others. The actor has also starred in 2 feature films namely From Sydney with Love and Ek Tera Saath.

Promo Image Source: Anjum Fakih and Sharad Malhotra’s Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.