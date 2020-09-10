'Kumkum Bhagya' Makes Place In The Top 5 TRP Spots; Kundali Bhagya, Anupama In Top 2

Just like every Thursday, BARC has released the eagerly waited TRP list of last week. Hence, it is time to know how your favourite shows did on the competitive platform. Read on to see what some of the top shows, like Kumkum Bhagya, Kundali Bhagya, Tarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chasman, Anupamaa, and many more are rated on the list.

TRP ratings of the last week

It has been revealed that the Shraddha Arya and Dheeraj Dhoopar starrer ZEE TV’s show Kundali Bhagya has grabbed the top spot once again in the list. It seems that the ongoing track which is focused on the post-wedding situations of Preeta and Karan in the show has been received well by the fans. The show has got 8098 impressions.

The second spot has been grabbed the recently released show Anupamaa which has started airing on Star Plus. The show features Rupali Ganguly as well as Sudhanshu Pandey in the prominent roles. The newly launched show had received a positive response from the masses. The third spot has been taken by Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, which celebrated the Ganesh festival last week. Moreover, the family-drama series had been making headlines for many reasons, including a few cast replacements.

The next position has been taken by SONY TV’s dance reality show India’s Best Dancer. The show is judged by Malaika Arora, Geeta Kapoor and Terence Lewis. As per the BARC reports, the talents shown on this show seems to be impeccable and hence the reason for fans to remain hooked to it during the weekend. The show has got 5577 impressions.

The next position is taken by Kumkum Bhagya after a long time. The mystery around the lead character Ranbeer marrying Maya or Prachi is what keeping the fans hooked to the TV screens. Focusing next on the most-watched channels, the BARC reports reveal that Star Plus, as the previous week, continues to remain the most-watched channel. However, the next comes Star Utsav and Sony Sab, followed by Colours and Zee Tv taking the next spots.

