'Kundali Bhagya' March 3 2021 Written Update: Rishabh Returns To Luthra House

The episode of Kundali Bhagya that aired on March 3, starts with Preeta getting suspicious over Sherlyn while Sarla assuring Rakhi to not worry about the preparations of Kritika and Prithvi's wedding. Meanwhile, Sherlyn expresses her worry to Prithvi as she saw an improvement in Mahesh's health. Mahira joins them while Prithvi asks Sherlyn to calm down. Scroll down to read the written update of Kundali Bhagya March 3 episode.

Kundali Bhagya March 3 2021 written update

Prithvi shares a plan with Sherlyn, Mahira

As the episode progresses further, Prithvi asks Mahira and Sherlyn to keep a keen eye on Preeta and Srishty. When Sherlyn asks about the proof, Prithvi informs her that he has kept it at a secret place. He later asks Mahira to arrange an injection, which will not let Mahesh get up. On the other hand, Prithvi leaves when he notices that Srishty is looking at them. Meanwhile, Srishty gets suspicious while thinking about what they are up to.

READ | 'Kundali Bhagya' March 2 Written Update: Prithvi Notices Mahesh's Movement

Preeta warns Prithvi

On the other side, Rakhi and Sarla discuss the wedding venue. As Sarla glares at Prithvi, Kareena comes to his rescue. Later, Prithvi meets Preeta and tries to flirt with her, but in vain, as Preeta reminds him of his limits. Meanwhile, Rishabh calls Karan to inform him that he is on his way. The latter asks him to come to his room directly instead of going to the place where marriage preparations are going on. As Rishabh disconnects the call, he starts wondering about Kritika's decision of tieing the knot with Prithvi.

READ | 'Kundali Bhagya' 27 February 2021 Written Update: Prithvi And Sherlyn Get Into An Argument

Prithvi plays a smart move

On the other hand, Prithvi meets Kritika and approves everything the latter finalised for their wedding. Seeing Sherlyn's angry face, Prithvi picks the outfits chosen by the former. To justify his choice to Kritika, Prithvi says that since Preeta, Karan and Sherlyn are against their wedding, so, he wants to win their hearts.

As the episode comes to its end, Rishabh wakes up Karan. Karan, Sammy and Rishabh reunite. The brother trio has an emotional moment. Meanwhile, Prithvi deliberately teases Janki.

READ | Kundali Bhagya 25 February 2021 Written Update: Agitated Sherlyn Thrashes Prithvi

READ | 'Kundali Bhagya' 24 February 2021 Written Update: Prithvi Makes An Unusual Demand

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.