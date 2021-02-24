'Kundali Bhagya' Actor Shraddha Arya Holidays In Sula With Friends, Pens Note On Love

Kundali Bhagya actor Shraddha Arya escaped with her friends to Sula Vineyards, Nashik, on February 22 and shared many glimpses from her road trip. On Tuesday night, she posted an array of pics while she enjoyed the sunset amid the greenery. Shraddha sported an all-pink two-piece and complimented her attire with a white jacket. She left her hair open and happily posed for the camera. Sharing the same, she wrote, “Love prefers Twilight to Daylight.” Her co-star Abhishek Kapur was one of the firsts to drop a comment.

Shraddha holidays in Nashik

Apart from this, Shraddha also gave a sneak peek into her room and also showed what she ate with her friend. Taking to her Instagram stories, she shared a glimpse of her lunchtime with Eashna Bhambri. The duo clinked the wine glasses and spent some fun moments. During the daytime, Arya pulled off a black athleisure beneath a denim jacket. She flaunted her pink bag and flashy sunglasses. After lunch, Shraddha and Eashna put on the charcoal face mask and relaxed. The former went on to call herself a “sunset chaser” while she walked towards the vineyards in Nashik.

Meanwhile, Shraddha has been sharing many memes and Reels on Instagram. She recreated Yashraj’s Pawri Horahi Hai and gave it her own twist. While travelling to Nashik, she posted another Reel and showed how she would react if she saw her ex in public.

Interestingly, while Shraddha is holidaying with her friend, her Kundali Bhagya co-star Dheeraj Dhoopar also jetted off to Jaipur for a short getaway with his wife, Vinny Arora. The duo removed some time off to spend their belated Valentine's. They shared glimpses from Le Méridien Resort and Vinny captioned the post as "delayed Valentine's". Dheeraj was busy attending award functions in Mumbai and was also busy with the shoot of his upcoming music album, Jogiya.

Also Read | Shoaib Ibrahim-Dipika Kakar Recreate Wedding Scene On 3rd Anniversary: 'Endless To Go'

Also Read | Kareena Kapoor Khan Heads Home After Getting Discharged, Taimur & Saif Ali Spotted In Car

Shraddha Arya and Dheeraj Dhoopar's show, Kundali Bhagya, is witnessing some high-end drama. Kritika has left the family shell-shocked after she revealed that she tied the knot with Prithvi. After hearing this, Karan loses his cool and sets on a full-fledged spree to learn Prithvi's true intentions.

Also Read | Sai Dharam Tej Wraps Up 'Republic' Shoot After 4 Months Of 'hustle & Focus'; Thanks Team

Also Read | 'Anupamaa' 23 Feb Written Update: Kavya Performs Pooja, Anupamaa Refrains From Having Cake

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.