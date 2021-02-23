Ankit Gupta To Play Lead For First Time In 'Udaariyaan', See Actor's Journey

Ankit Gupta is an Indian model and famous television actor. He is known for his roles in Channel V’s Sadda Haq and Sony TV's Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi. He will soon be appearing in Color’s TV show Udaariyaan produced by Ravi Dubey and Sargun Mehta. As it is the first time for Ankit Gupta to star in a lead character in a television show, let’s dive into his journey so far.

Know about Ankit Gupta's age, early life, hobbies & interests

Ankit Gupta's age is 32 years and he was born on November 6, 1988. Ankit was born in Meerut, Uttar Pradesh and he grew up in Mumbai, Maharashtra. Ankit's hobbies include playing Guitar, playing Volley Ball and he is interested in Sky Diving. He even added to his Instagram post where he was seen sky-diving. He is a fitness freak and his Instagram feed is proof of that. Apart from sharing photos from his photoshoots, his Instagram feed is filled with pictures and videos of him working out. Check out Ankit Gupta's photos on Instagram-

Know about Ankit Gupta's television career

Ankit Gupta made his television debut with Balika Vadhu in 2011 in which he essayed the role of Dr. Abhishek. He made his film debut with Kshijit Dubey’s romance movie Tutiya Dil in 2012. He appeared on Oye Jassie a television show on Disney Channel India in which he essayed the role of Rodney Kapoor. He appeared as Parth Kashyap, a mechanical engineering student, in Channel V India’s show Sadda Haq. He essayed the role of Garv Thakur in &TV’s show Begusarai. He also appeared in Sony TV’s show Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi in which he portrayed the role of Jatin Roy. He also played the role of Neeraj Shekhawat in Illegal - Justice Out Of Order on Voot Select. He was seen in Kundali Bhagya in 2020 in which he portrayed the role of Pawan Malhotra. He recently appeared in an episode of the second season of ALTBalaji’s web series Bekaboo in February 2021.

Trivia of Udaariyaan serial's Ankit Gupta

On the work front, Ankit Gupta will be appearing in Color’s TV show Udaariyaan. Udaariyan is the story of Fateh, Jasmin, and Tejo who live in remote areas of Punjab in a small village. Ankit Gupta will appear in the lead roles along with Isha Malviya and Priyanka Chaudhary. He will essay the role of Fateh, who is a boxer. In the show, Fateh’s heart beats only for Jasmin, the role played by Isha Malviya, with whom he wants to share his life and go where ever she goes. Jasmin has only one passion in life which is to settle in Canada. Tejo is the third lead in the serial played by Priyanka Chaudhary, who wants to be something in life. Jasmin and Fateh’s story will have a twist with the entry of Jasmin’s sister Tejo.

According to Gujarati Midday, Ankit Gupta said that he was really happy to work in Udaariyaan. He said he was excited to play the role of a lead character for the first time. He revealed the wonderful thing about the show was that everyone will be able to connect very well with each character. He said in the end that he was very excited to start the show.

