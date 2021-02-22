'Udaariyaan' Cast: Take A Look At The Actors And Their Characters In The Upcoming TV Show

Udaariyaan is an upcoming television drama series that is slated to premiere on Colors TV on March 8, 2021. The show will be produced by Ravi Dubey and Sargun Mehta and is based on the city of Chandigarh. Read along to find out the Udaariyaan serial's cast, and other details about it.

Udaariyaan Serial's Cast

Ankit Gupta

Ankit Gupta will play the role of Fateh Singh Virk in the upcoming show. The actor is also into modelling and has appeared in a number of shows as well, prior to this. Gupta made his debut with the show Balika Vadhu where he played the role of Dr Abhishek, followed by playing Nalender Yadav in the show Tutiya Dil. He then appeared as Rodney Kapoor in Oye Jassie.

Along with this, he has featured in the Channel V show Sadda Haq as Parth Kashyap, a mechanical engineering student. He also played the roles of Garv Thakur and Jatin Roy in the shows Begusarai on &TV and, Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi on Sony TV, respectively. In recent times, he was seen portraying the role of Neeraj Shekhawat in the Voot Select series Illegal – Justice Out Of Order as well as the role of Pawan Malhotra in the show Kundali Bhagya.

Other members of the cast of Udaariyaan

Isha Malviya will play the role of Jasmine Kaur Sandhu in the show. It also marks her debut in the TV industry.

Priyanka Chaudhary plays the role of Jasmine’s sister in the show. Her character is named Tejo Kaur Sandhu.

Abhishek Kumar and Rashmeet Kaur Sethi will also be seen in the show as recurring cast members,

More about the new serial Udaariyaan

After 15 years in the industry and being a part of so many stories We are finally telling our own So happy and proud to share the first promo of our First TV production #Udaariyaan @sargun_mehta @dreamiyata @ColorsTV #ankitgupta #Ishamalviya #Priyankachaudhary #comingsoon pic.twitter.com/CCFF1J97Pn — Ravi Dubey 1 (@_ravidubey) February 14, 2021

The show was announced by Ravi Dubey, who bankrolls it along with his wife Sargun Mehta. The actor announced the release of the show on his Twitter account on February 14, 2021. While the channels official Twitter handle released the first promo of the show on February 13, through the micro-blogging site. The show is based on the Punjabi film Surkhi Bindi which featured Sargun Mehta in one of the titular roles.

